CME Group Inc.

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Exchange operator CME's quarterly profit slumps 35%

10/28/2020 | 07:21am EDT
Men enter the CME Group offices in New York

(Reuters) - CME Group, the world's biggest futures exchange operator, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit plunged 35% as decreased trading volumes resulted in lower fees for clearing and settling transactions.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at $411.5 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $636.3 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Revenue from clearing and transaction fees - the company's biggest source of income - fell nearly 20% to $835.4 million in the quarter, while average daily volumes dropped about 23% to 15.6 million from last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings per share of $1.38, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of $1.41. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Ultra-low interest rates in the United States, along with an accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve curbed hedging demand for many of CME's products.

The U.S. Fed's measures to stymie the economic impact of the coronavirus flushed the market with liquidity. Their plans to keep interest rates at near-zero levels reduced demand for hedging through futures on rates, commodities and currencies.

Recent volatility in financial markets had benefited most exchange operators due to increased volumes, with Nasdaq Inc marking a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.43% 159.47 Delayed Quote.-20.55%
NASDAQ -1.79% 125.1 Delayed Quote.16.81%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.27.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 019 M - -
Net income 2020 2 324 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 57 190 M 57 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 360
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 180,29 $
Last Close Price 159,47 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-20.55%57 190
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.78%13 235
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.28.91%11 215
ASX LIMITED2.70%11 138
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS30.84%4 128
PLUS500 LTD.68.00%2 036
