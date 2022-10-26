Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:16 2022-10-26 am EDT
172.90 USD   -1.65%
10:04aExchange operator CME tops profit views as trading volumes surge
RE
09:40aInvestors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
08:38aCme : 3Q 2022 Earnings Call Introduction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exchange operator CME tops profit views as trading volumes surge

10/26/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men enter the CME Group offices in New York

(Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported third-quarter profits that beat expectations as volatility in the global markets amid high inflation, aggressive rate hikes and recession fears, drove trading volumes higher.

Stripping out one-time items, such as M&A costs, CME earned $1.98 per share in the three-months ending Sept. 30, compared with the consensus expectation of analysts of $1.94, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CME shares rose 0.31% to $176.35 shortly after the results were released.

The earnings beat came from a combination of modestly higher-than-expected revenues and lower-than-anticipated expenses, said Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon.

The demand for hedging tools has soared in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment as investors try to dump risky assets while navigating a tough market.

CME's volumes are up 23% year-to-date over a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy said on a call with analysts.

"When there is uncertainty driving activity in our interest rate business, the impacts cascade to other asset classes," said Duffy.

The volatility in rates also drove activity in the futures exchange operator's equities and foreign exchange products, while Russia's war in Ukraine boosted demand for risk management tools in commodities, agriculture and energy, he said.

CME's bitcoin futures volumes rose 66% compared with the third quarter of 2021, as cryptocurrencies remained under pressure along with other risk-linked assets.

Clearing and transaction fees, that make up the largest chunk of CME's revenue, climbed nearly 14% in the quarter to $998.6 million.

Total quarterly revenue at the Chicago-based company rose about 11% to $1.23 billion.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 3.06% 20156.8 End-of-day quote.-52.04%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 3.98% 20099.6 End-of-day quote.-57.90%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
CME GROUP INC. -1.10% 173.78 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
All news about CME GROUP INC.
10:04aExchange operator CME tops profit views as trading volumes surge
RE
09:40aInvestors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
08:38aCme : 3Q 2022 Earnings Call Introduction
PU
07:18aCME Group's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
07:11aEarnings Flash (CME) CME GROUP Posts Q3 Revenue $1.23B, vs. Street Est of $1.23B
MT
07:08aCme : 3Q 2022 Earnings Commentary
PU
07:01aCME Group Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
05:33aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tech Stocks Fall -2-
DJ
10/25CME Group and Marex to Expand Client Access to CME Group Aluminum Futures
PR
10/25CME Group and Marex to Expand Client Access to CME Group Aluminum Futures
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CME GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 045 M - -
Net income 2022 2 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 63 189 M 63 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 175,80 $
Average target price 211,12 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sunil Cutinho Chief Information Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-23.05%63 189
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.53%11 151
ASX LIMITED-28.65%8 221
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY80.76%7 259
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.88%7 017
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-48.94%3 156