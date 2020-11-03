Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

How Wild Could Futures Markets Get on 2020 Election Night?

11/03/2020 | 05:51pm EST

By Alexander Osipovich

Swings in U.S. stock futures on election night could be even wilder than they were during President Trump's surprise victory in 2016 due to a recent tweak by exchange operator CME Group Inc.

S&P 500 futures can now move as much as 7% up or down overnight before they hit CME's "limit up" or "limit down" levels, which prevent them from rising or falling further. Until October, overnight moves in the heavily traded futures contracts were limited to 5% in either direction.

CME widened the limits after the coronavirus-fueled volatility of March, which repeatedly caused its futures to slam against the 5% limit even as exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 kept trading. That led to discussions among exchanges and trading firms about the need for better harmonization between futures and ETFs.

The new 7% limits also apply to CME's futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100.

To help protect against extreme volatility, Chicago-based CME added "dynamic circuit breakers" to S&P 500 futures as part of the same package of changes last month. CME's circuit breakers will pause trading in S&P 500 futures for two minutes if they move 3.5% in either direction within a one-hour period.

S&P 500 futures are closely watched in overnight trading because they are considered one of the best gauges of investor sentiment after the U.S. stock market is closed. Unlike stocks, where most activity happens during regular trading hours between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, CME's futures trade nearly 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday afternoon.

In the initial shock reaction to Mr. Trump's election win the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, S&P 500 futures plunged 5%, hitting CME's limit-down level. Investor sentiment quickly reversed, though, and the S&P 500 rose the next day.

S&P 500 futures also hit their limit-down level the night of June 23-24, 2016, after U.K. voters roiled financial markets by unexpectedly voting to leave the European Union.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1750ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 0.79% 153.48 Delayed Quote.-24.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.06% 27480.03 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
NASDAQ 100 1.76% 11279.909875 Delayed Quote.26.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.85% 11160.572417 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 1.78% 3369.16 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 916 M - -
Net income 2020 2 151 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 54 612 M 54 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 360
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 173,65 $
Last Close Price 152,28 $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-24.13%54 612
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.32.33%13 040
ASX LIMITED2.54%10 920
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.58%10 603
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS22.80%3 697
PLUS500 LTD.59.54%1 905
