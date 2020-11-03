How Wild Could Futures Markets Get on 2020 Election Night?

By Alexander Osipovich

Swings in U.S. stock futures on election night could be even wilder than they were during President Trump's surprise victory in 2016 due to a recent tweak by exchange operator CME Group Inc.

S&P 500 futures can now move as much as 7% up or down overnight before they hit CME's "limit up" or "limit down" levels, which prevent them from rising or falling further. Until October, overnight moves in the heavily traded futures contracts were limited to 5% in either direction.

CME widened the limits after the coronavirus-fueled volatility of March, which repeatedly caused its futures to slam against the 5% limit even as exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 kept trading. That led to discussions among exchanges and trading firms about the need for better harmonization between futures and ETFs.

The new 7% limits also apply to CME's futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100.

To help protect against extreme volatility, Chicago-based CME added "dynamic circuit breakers" to S&P 500 futures as part of the same package of changes last month. CME's circuit breakers will pause trading in S&P 500 futures for two minutes if they move 3.5% in either direction within a one-hour period.

S&P 500 futures are closely watched in overnight trading because they are considered one of the best gauges of investor sentiment after the U.S. stock market is closed. Unlike stocks, where most activity happens during regular trading hours between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, CME's futures trade nearly 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday afternoon.

In the initial shock reaction to Mr. Trump's election win the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, S&P 500 futures plunged 5%, hitting CME's limit-down level. Investor sentiment quickly reversed, though, and the S&P 500 rose the next day.

S&P 500 futures also hit their limit-down level the night of June 23-24, 2016, after U.K. voters roiled financial markets by unexpectedly voting to leave the European Union.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

