Micro Ether Futures Surpass 100,000 Contracts Traded

12/17/2021 | 01:50pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Ether futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts in the new contract's first two weeks of trading.

"Participation in our Micro Ether futures contract has grown rapidly since its launch two weeks ago, and we are encouraged by the strong customer adoption and support thus far," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "At 1/500th the size or our larger Ether futures, this new, smaller contract allows traders of all sizes to better manage their Ether price risk in an efficient, cost-effective way."

CME Micro Ether futures are cash-settled, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether. Micro Ether futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME.  

For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microether.  

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-ether-futures-surpass-100-000-contracts-traded-301447616.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2021
