    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  
Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CME Group Inc. – CME

01/31/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of CME Group Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CME) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

CME, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company.

Current CME stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com) or Benjamin Baker (bbaker@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 706 M - -
Net income 2021 2 563 M - -
Net Debt 2021 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 81 134 M 81 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 370
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 225,75 $
Average target price 235,69 $
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-1.19%81 134
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-17.41%16 713
ASX LIMITED-10.25%11 290
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-10.17%10 361
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-16.20%5 203
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-6.82%2 777