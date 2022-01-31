Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of CME Group Inc. – CME

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of CME Group Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CME) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

CME, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company.

Current CME stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com) or Benjamin Baker (bbaker@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005929/en/