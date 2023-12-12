STORY: U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November as a decline in the cost of gasoline was offset by increases in rents.

The report from the labor department offers more evidence that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.

It also showed prices for used cars and trucks rebounded last month after five straight monthly decreases, helping to boost underlying inflation.

Americans also paid more for healthcare and motor vehicle insurance.

The slightly stronger reading comes after data last week showed job gains accelerated in November and the unemployment rate fell.

One analyst tells Reuters calls for early and rapid rate cuts by the Fed should be viewed with significant scrutiny.

The central bank is expected to hold rates steady Wednesday following a 2-day meeting.

Traders now see the first rate cut in 2024 happening in May when they previously expected this in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

In the 12 months through November prices grew at 3.1% rate down from 3.2% in October.

The so-called core CPI which excludes volatile food and energy prices climbed as well in November with the 12-month figure coming in a 4% the same as the previous month.