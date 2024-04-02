April 2 (Reuters) - Average daily volume (ADV) in U.S. natural gas futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose in March from a year earlier, data from its owner CME Group showed.

For the month, futures ADV was 439,586 contracts, up 15.2% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.

So far in 2024, futures ADV was 531,701, up 26.7% from a year earlier. Futures ADV hit an annual record of 477,468 contracts in 2020.

Financially settled European-style options ADV was 168,730 in March, up 44.2% from a year earlier. Options ADV hit a monthly record of 273,679 in February 2024.

So far in 2024, financially settled European-style options ADV rose to 237,707, up 100.7% from the prior year. Options ADV hit an annual high of 136,873 contracts in 2023. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)