CMG : CMGO Provides Update

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCMGO XA (OTC: CMGO) is providing an update on previously mentioned jobs in the works. Our job for Timberland is in production and the project will take place over three days starting September 22nd. It will be taking place in NYC. Our next Madewell event will take place in September. XA is extremely pleased to produce these substantial installations for our loyal customers. Two other jobs scheduled for late September will likely be pushed to October. The fourth quarter looks very robust and we are expecting a solid holiday season.

CMG has also been working on an investment in new technology related to the crude oil refining business, specifically in the oil-upgrading sector. It is a multi-patent procedure for re-structuring oil through magnetic vacuum upgrading which has the ability to dramatically reduce sulfur and other impurities. The commercial adaptation of this new, extremely disruptive technology is very close. Excitement is building; and because CMG has been a lender since the company's inception, it is well placed to become a participant with, and beneficiary of, this new technology company, by opting to turn a group of loans into an investment. Due to an existing NDA, which should lift soon, more details can't be disclosed at this time, but suffice it to say, this investment should be a game changer for CMG and its shareholders. We will be back with more details as legal matters allow.

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com) – which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

Disclosure Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that CMG Holdings Group, Inc. will meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable, bring significant value to its stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. CMG's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing and materially decreases its convertible debt. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Contact:

Glenn Laken

CEO

CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

+1 (773) 770-3440

glennbrlaken@gmail.com

SOURCE CMG Holdings Group, Inc.