CMI : Annual General Meeting

General information about company
Scrip code
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
ISIN
Name of the company
Type of meeting
Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
Start time of the meeting
End time of the meeting
517330
CMICABLES
NOTLISTED
INE981B01011
CMI LIMITED
AGM
30‐09‐2022
01:00 PM
01:26 PM
Scrutinizer Details
Name of the Scrutinizer
Firms Name
Qualification
Membership Number
Date of Board Meeting in which appointed
Date of Issuance of Report to the company
Mr. Mukul Tyagi
M/s Pooja Anand & Associates
CS
9973
31‐08‐2022
Voting results
Record date
23‐09‐2022
Total number of shareholders on record date
17528
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
a) Promoters and Promoter group
3
b) Public
54
No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing
No. of resolution passed in the meeting
5
Disclosure of notes on voting results
Add Notes
Resolution (1)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the
Description of resolution considered
financial year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the Reports of the Auditor's and Board of
Directors' thereon.
Category
Mode of voting
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes
polled
on outstanding
favour
against
favour on votes
against on votes
shares
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E‐Voting
1630526
100.0000
0
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Public‐
3832451
Institutions
48450
0.4586
48258
192
99.6037
0.3963
Public‐ Non
10564480
16027457
1678976
10.4756
1678784
99.9886
0.0114

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Details of Invalid Votes
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public Insitutions
Public ‐ Non Insitutions
