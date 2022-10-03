Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. CMI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517330   INE981B01011

CMI LIMITED

(517330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
26.05 INR   +18.95%
03:39pCmi : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/13CMI Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/30CMI Limited Announces Appointment of Subodh Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Summary 
Summary

CMI : Annual General Meeting

10/03/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

Name of the company

Type of meeting

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

Start time of the meeting

End time of the meeting

517330

CMICABLES

NOTLISTED

INE981B01011

CMI LIMITED

AGM

30‐09‐2022

01:00 PM

01:26 PM

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

Firms Name

Qualification

Membership Number

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

Mr. Mukul Tyagi

M/s Pooja Anand & Associates

CS

9973

31‐08‐2022

30‐09‐2022

Voting results

Record date

23‐09‐2022

Total number of shareholders on record date

17528

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

a) Promoters and Promoter group

3

b) Public

54

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group

3

b) Public

54

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

5

Disclosure of notes on voting results

Add Notes

Resolution (1)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the

Description of resolution considered

financial year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the Reports of the Auditor's and Board of

Directors' thereon.

Category

Mode of voting

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes

polled

on outstanding

favour

against

favour on votes

against on votes

shares

polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E‐Voting

1630526

100.0000

1630526

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

1630526

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

1630526

1630526

100.0000

1630526

0

100.0000

0.0000

E‐Voting

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Public‐

Poll

3832451

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

3832451

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

E‐Voting

48450

0.4586

48258

192

99.6037

0.3963

Public‐ Non

Poll

10564480

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

10564480

48450

0.4586

48258

192

99.6037

0.3963

Total

Total

16027457

1678976

10.4756

1678784

192

99.9886

0.0114

Type text here

Yes

Wh th r resolution is Pass or Not.

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Add Notes

* this fields are optional

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public ‐ Non Insitutions

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMI Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 19:38:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 698 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2022 -1 429 M -17,5 M -17,5 M
Net Debt 2022 4 095 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 418 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CMI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Jain Chairman & Managing Director
Raj Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Rishi Ganeriwala Deputy General Manager-Technical
Subodh Kumar Barnwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Servagaya Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMI LIMITED-46.07%4
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-10.54%7 653
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.36.30%6 741
NEXANS7.05%3 893
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-19.26%2 210
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-36.56%2 040