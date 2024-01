CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.(TSE:2309) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. mainly provides pharmaceutical development support services. The Contract Research Organization (CRO) segment offers monitoring, data management, pharmaceutical consulting and nonclinical services. The Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) segment is engaged in the entrusted manufacture of drugs for pharmaceutical companies. The Contract Sales Organization (CSO) segment is engaged in the operation and marketing support for medicinal products. The Health Care segment conducts site support institute (SMO) business, and provides health care information services. The Intellectual Property Development (IPD) segment develops and sells diagnostic products and orphan drugs.

Sector Pharmaceuticals