CMIC : Notice of Changes in Directors

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. announces that it decided at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit the changes in directors to the 37th annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021. Also personal changes as of November 15 are provided below.
1. Changes in Board of Directors
（1） New candidate for the Corporate Directors (to be submitted to the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)
(Name)
(Current Positon)
Corporate Director
Yoshiyuki Inamoto
Vice President
External Corporate Director
Gregg Mayer
GREGG L. MAYER & COMPANY, INC.
President & CEO
（2） Corporate Directors to be retired (their term to be expired at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)
Corporate Director
Yoichi Kuwajima
External Corporate Director
Akira Nakamura
2. Personnel changes
[CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.] (Effective as of November 15, 2021）
New position
Name
Former position
Vice President
Yoshiyuki Inamoto
―
Division Director of Market Solutions
Yoshihisa Shimoto
Chairman, OrphanPacific, Inc.
Business
Chairman, OrphanPacific, Inc.
Deputy Division Director of Site
Shinji Yasuno
―
Support Solutions Business
Senior Management Members (Effective as of November 15, 2021)
Senior management
Roles and functions
Kazuo Nakamura
Chairman and CEO
Division Director of Healthcare Revolution Business
Keiko Oishi
President and COO
Division Director of CRO Business
Senior management
Roles and functions
Yoshiyuki Inamoto
Vice President
Toru Fujieda
Deputy Division Director of CRO Business (Clinical CRO
Business)
Wataru Mochizuki
CFO
Makoto Matsukawa
CVO and Division Director of CDMO Business
Takeshi Hamaura
Deputy Division Director of CDMO Business
Hidetoshi Takeda
Senior Advisor
Teruo Saito
CLCO
Hisao Matsubara
CHO and Corporate Hub PMO
Daisuke Nakata
CIO
Takashi Sano
Academy Head
Akihisa Mitake
Division Director of Site Support Solutions Business
Yoshiyuki Hano
Deputy Division Director of Healthcare Revolution
Business
Seiichiro Mochizuki
Deputy Division Director of CRO Business (Non Clinical
CRO Business)
Yoshimasa Shimoto
Division Director of Market Solutions Business
Shinji Yasuno
Deputy Division Director of Site Support Solutions
Business
Kei Kasai
Representative Director
Executive Vice President , CMIC Solutions Co., Ltd.
CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.