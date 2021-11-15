Log in
CMIC : Notice of Changes in Directors

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 15, 2021

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Notice of Changes in Directors

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. announces that it decided at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit the changes in directors to the 37th annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021. Also personal changes as of November 15 are provided below.

1. Changes in Board of Directors

1 New candidate for the Corporate Directors (to be submitted to the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)

(Name)

(Current Positon)

Corporate Director

Yoshiyuki Inamoto

Vice President

External Corporate Director

Gregg Mayer

GREGG L. MAYER & COMPANY, INC.

President & CEO

2 Corporate Directors to be retired (their term to be expired at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)

Corporate Director

Yoichi Kuwajima

External Corporate Director

Akira Nakamura

2. Personnel changes

[CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.] (Effective as of November 15, 2021

New position

Name

Former position

Vice President

Yoshiyuki Inamoto

Division Director of Market Solutions

Yoshihisa Shimoto

Chairman, OrphanPacific, Inc.

Business

Chairman, OrphanPacific, Inc.

Deputy Division Director of Site

Shinji Yasuno

Support Solutions Business

Senior Management Members (Effective as of November 15, 2021)

Senior management

Roles and functions

Kazuo Nakamura

Chairman and CEO

Division Director of Healthcare Revolution Business

Keiko Oishi

President and COO

Division Director of CRO Business

Senior management

Roles and functions

Yoshiyuki Inamoto

Vice President

Toru Fujieda

Deputy Division Director of CRO Business (Clinical CRO

Business)

Wataru Mochizuki

CFO

Makoto Matsukawa

CVO and Division Director of CDMO Business

Takeshi Hamaura

Deputy Division Director of CDMO Business

Hidetoshi Takeda

Senior Advisor

Teruo Saito

CLCO

Hisao Matsubara

CHO and Corporate Hub PMO

Daisuke Nakata

CIO

Takashi Sano

Academy Head

Akihisa Mitake

Division Director of Site Support Solutions Business

Yoshiyuki Hano

Deputy Division Director of Healthcare Revolution

Business

Seiichiro Mochizuki

Deputy Division Director of CRO Business (Non Clinical

CRO Business)

Yoshimasa Shimoto

Division Director of Market Solutions Business

Shinji Yasuno

Deputy Division Director of Site Support Solutions

Business

Kei Kasai

Representative Director

Executive Vice President , CMIC Solutions Co., Ltd.

Megumi Hara

Representative Director

President, OrphanPacific, Inc.

Disclaimer

CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
