CMIC : Notice of Changes in Directors

November 15, 2021

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Notice of Changes in Directors

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. announces that it decided at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to submit the changes in directors to the 37th annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021. Also personal changes as of November 15 are provided below.

1. Changes in Board of Directors

（1） New candidate for the Corporate Directors (to be submitted to the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)

(Name) (Current Positon) Corporate Director Yoshiyuki Inamoto Vice President External Corporate Director Gregg Mayer GREGG L. MAYER & COMPANY, INC. President & CEO

（2） Corporate Directors to be retired (their term to be expired at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2021)

Corporate Director Yoichi Kuwajima External Corporate Director Akira Nakamura

2. Personnel changes

[CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.] (Effective as of November 15, 2021）