CMIC : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

November 15, 2021

To the press and whom it may concern,

Company name: CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazuo Nakamura, Representative Director and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 2309)

Inquiries: Wataru Mochizuki, Corporate Director and CFO (Phone: +81-3-6779-8000)

Notice of Dividends of Surplus

At the Board of Directors meeting today, CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. resolved to distribute dividends of surplus with record date of September 30, 2021.

Notes

1. Description of dividends

Resolution Current Dividend FY 2020 Forecast (Nov. 5, 2021) Record date September 30,2021 September 30,2021 September 30,2020 Dividend per share 28.50 yen 28.50 yen 20.00 yen Total Dividend Amount 520 million yen 365 million yen Effective date December 1,2021 December 2,2020 Dividend source Retained earnings Retained earnings

2．Reasons

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. positions the profit return to shareholders as one of the important management measures. Our basic policy is to pay the amount of dividends according to financial performance while focusing on profitability improvement and attaining internal reserves that future business expansion will require. Our target is 30% for the consolidated dividend payout ratio and we strive for sustainable and stable dividend payments.

Considering the target payout ratio, term-end dividend shall be 28.50 yen. As a result, annual dividend combining with the end of the second quarter dividend is scheduled to be 33.50 yen.

（Reference）Annual dividend