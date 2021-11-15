Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2309   JP3359000001

CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2309)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/12
1590 JPY   +0.63%
01:40aCMIC : Notice of Dividends of Surplus
PU
01:40aCMIC : Notice of Changes in Directors
PU
11/05Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30 ,2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMIC : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 15, 2021

To the press and whom it may concern,

Company name: CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazuo Nakamura, Representative Director and CEO (TSE 1st Section Code No. 2309)

Inquiries: Wataru Mochizuki, Corporate Director and CFO (Phone: +81-3-6779-8000)

Notice of Dividends of Surplus

At the Board of Directors meeting today, CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. resolved to distribute dividends of surplus with record date of September 30, 2021.

Notes

1. Description of dividends

Resolution

Current Dividend

FY 2020

Forecast (Nov. 5, 2021)

Record date

September 30,2021

September 30,2021

September 30,2020

Dividend per share

28.50 yen

28.50 yen

20.00 yen

Total Dividend Amount

520 million yen

365 million yen

Effective date

December 1,2021

December 2,2020

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2Reasons

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. positions the profit return to shareholders as one of the important management measures. Our basic policy is to pay the amount of dividends according to financial performance while focusing on profitability improvement and attaining internal reserves that future business expansion will require. Our target is 30% for the consolidated dividend payout ratio and we strive for sustainable and stable dividend payments.

Considering the target payout ratio, term-end dividend shall be 28.50 yen. As a result, annual dividend combining with the end of the second quarter dividend is scheduled to be 33.50 yen.

ReferenceAnnual dividend

Annual dividend (Yen)

Consolidated

payout ratio

Record date

The end of the

The end of the

Total

second quarter

term

Term-end dividend

5.00 yen

28.50 yen

33.50 yen

30.0%

for this fiscal year

Term-end dividend

5.00 yen

20.00 yen

25.00 yen

30.0%

for the fiscal year

ending Sept. 30, 2020

Disclaimer

CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:40aCMIC : Notice of Dividends of Surplus
PU
01:40aCMIC : Notice of Changes in Directors
PU
11/05Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30 ,2021
PU
11/05Announcement of New Mid-term Management Plan
PU
11/05Overview of Financial Results for FY2021
PU
11/05Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"
PU
11/05Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecasts
PU
11/05CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending September..
CI
11/05CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Year Ended September 30, 20..
CI
11/05CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82 000 M 720 M 720 M
Net income 2021 1 800 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2021 13 293 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 28 764 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 464
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 590,00 JPY
Average target price 2 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Nakamura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keiko Oishi President, COO & Representative Director
Wataru Mochizuki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Akira Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masaru Iwasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.34%253
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%434 405
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.42%348 827
PFIZER, INC.36.32%279 128
NOVO NORDISK A/S71.87%257 609
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.78%235 397