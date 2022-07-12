Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CML Microsystems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CML   GB0001602944

CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC

(CML)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
385.00 GBX   -4.23%
04:04aCML MICROSYSTEMS : Report and Accounts for year ended 31st March 2022
PU
07/05Earnings Flash (CML.L) CML MICROSYSTEMS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP17M
MT
07/05Earnings Flash (CML.L) CML MICROSYSTEMS Posts FY22 EPS GBX7.35
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CML Microsystems : Report and Accounts for year ended 31st March 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CML Microsystems Plc

Annual Report and Accounts FY22

USER GUIDE

Welcome to the CML Microsystems Annual Report FY22. In this interactive pdf you can do many things to help you easily access the information that you want, whether that's printing, searching for a specific item or going directly to another page, section or website.

These are explained below.

report Strategic

report Directors'

DOCUMENT

CONTROLS

Use the document controls located at the top to help you navigate through this report.

NAVIGATING WITH TABS

Use the tabs to quickly go to the start of a different section.

information Other statements Financial

LINKS WITHIN THIS DOCUMENT

Throughout this report there are links to pages, other sections and web addresses for additional information.

About us

We develop mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets.

Strategic report

Financial highlights

01

Operational highlights

01

At a glance

02

Chairman's statement

04

Market opportunity

08

Business model and strategy

10

Key performance indicators and risks 12

Group Managing Director's review 14

Environment, social and governance 19

Directors' report

Board of Directors

30

Senior management team

31

Corporate governance report

32

Directors' remuneration report

36

Directors' report

42

Financial statements

Statement of Directors' responsibilities 46

Independent auditor's report

47

Consolidated income statement

53

Consolidated statement of

total comprehensive income

54

Consolidated statement

of financial position

55

Consolidated and Company

cash flow statements

56

Consolidated statement

of changes in equity

58

Company statement of

financial position

59

Company statement of

changes in equity

60

Notes to the financial statements

61

Other information

Notice of Annual

General Meeting

100

Five-year record

106

Shareholder information

107

Glossary

108

Advisors

108

Financial highlights

16.96

1.74

29%

>100%

(2021: 13.10)

(2021: 0.01)

Revenue

Pre-tax profit - continuing operations

(£m)

(£m)

report Strategic

7.45

55%

(2021: 4.81)

Basic earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company (p)

4.31

58%

(2021: 2.73)

Adjusted EBITDA1 (£m)

report Directors'

49.85

(7%)

(2021: 53.45)

Shareholders' equity (£m)

1. For definition and reconciliation see note 12.

25.04

(22%)

(2021: 31.91)

Net cash (£m)

information Other statements Financial

Operational highlights

  • Recovery from existing markets.
  • Expanded product range - increasing addressable market.
  • Strong investment in research and development.
  • Dividend of £9m to shareholders.
  • Completed move from Main Market to AIM.

CML Microsystems Plc | Annual Report and Accounts FY22

01

Strategic report

At a glance

The Company has long held an outstanding reputation for the quality of its engineering and development teams, supported by a clear strategy, depth of management and strong routes to market.

Cambridge, UK

Essex, UK

Somerset, UK

North Carolina, USA

Wuxi,China

Shanghai, China

Group operations Americas

Singapore

Group operations Europe

Group operations Far East

This map is illustrative, but not fully definitive, of our locations.

For a full list of our locations please visit our website at cmlmicroplc.com

2022 revenue split by region

Americas 17%

Europe

26%

Far East

57%

Key stats

Design

Employees

Established

facilities

worldwide

Engineers

1968

3

133

>38%

Our brands

02

CML Microsystems Plc | Annual Report and Accounts FY22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CML Microsystems plc published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC
04:04aCML MICROSYSTEMS : Report and Accounts for year ended 31st March 2022
PU
07/05Earnings Flash (CML.L) CML MICROSYSTEMS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP17M
MT
07/05Earnings Flash (CML.L) CML MICROSYSTEMS Posts FY22 EPS GBX7.35
MT
07/05CML Microsystems plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/05CML Microsystems plc Proposes to Pay Final Dividend in Respect of the Year Ended 31 Mar..
CI
06/10CML Microsystems plc Change to Final Results Announcement Date
CI
04/13CML Microsystems plc announces an Equity Buyback for 2,482,752 shares, representing 14...
CI
2021CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021CML MICROSYSTEMS : Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30th September 2021
PU
2021Earnings Flash (CML.L) CML MICROSYSTEMS Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP8M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15,9 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2022 1,40 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2022 22,7 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 63,9 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
CML Microsystems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Arthur Gurry Group Managing Director
Nigel G. Clark Executive Chairman
Nigel Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael Ian Gurry Senior VP-Group Operations & Logistics
Geoff F. Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC-0.74%76
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-24.88%406 823
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.48%396 586
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 380
INTEL CORPORATION-27.77%155 328
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.69%152 331