CML Microsystems PLC - Essex, England-based company that develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for communications markets - Reports a strong full-year performance, with results ahead of initial expectations. CML posts a pretax profit of GBP5.2 million in the year ended March 31, multiplies from GBP1.7 million the year prior. Explains that pretax profit figured was boosted by the sale of the first parcel of excess land at Oval Park. Revenue in the year totals GBP20.6 million, up 22% from GBP17 million the previous year. Notes revenue growth was broad-based and reflects good progress across the company's established product range. Revenue figure also exceeds market expectations, company says. Company recommends a final dividend of 6.0 pence per share, up from 5.0p the year prior. Looking forward, CML says it is important to not underestimate the ongoing challenges facing the group but says it is well-placed to navigate these challenges effectively.

Current stock price: 464.00 pence, up 4.7% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: up 33%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

