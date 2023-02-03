Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:16:27 2023-02-03 am EST
28.40 GBX   +1.43%
05:56aCMO confident of progress as eyes full year revenue to rise
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: CMO to suffer bottom-line hit; Good Energy buys
AN
2022Earnings Flash (CMO.L) CMO GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX0.33
MT
CMO confident of progress as eyes full year revenue to rise

02/03/2023 | 05:56am EST
CMO Group PLC - online building materials retailer based in Plymouth, England - Expects to report total sales growth of 8.9% to GBP83.1 million for 2022 from GBP76.3 million a year ago. Says like-for-like sales has continued to grow, with a year-on-year improvement of 2% "despite widely reported industry headwinds, which was 32% above pre-pandemic levels". Expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, however, to be GBP2.1 million, down 43% from GBP3.7 million a year ago. Cash stands at GBP6.2 million at period-end.

Chief Executive Officer Dean Murray says: "We will continue to drive penetration across sectors where we have existing operational strength and also seek new verticals to take advantage of our differentiated proposition which continues to deliver an unrivalled breadth of products, a differentiated delivery proposition and uncompromising customer service. As we look to 2023, despite market conditions remaining challenging, we are confident that we can deliver further progress."

Current stock price: 28.40 pence each, up 1.4% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 81%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 83,1 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,95 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart CMO GROUP PLC
CMO Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,00 GBX
Average target price 45,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Dean Anthony Murray Executive Chairman
Robert Jonathan Lamb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Eric Kenelm Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Suzanne Claire Packer Chief Operating Officer & Director
James William Excell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMO GROUP PLC0.00%106
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.7.58%346 309
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.7.19%133 978
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.44.02%10 641
KINGFISHER PLC23.46%6 890
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-7.10%5 755