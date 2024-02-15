(Alliance News) - CMO Group PLC on Thursday said it expanded its offering with the launch of Landscaping Superstore, providing do-it-yourself and professional trade customers with access to 6,000 garden design and maintenance products.

The Plymouth, England-based online retailer of building materials said the new superstore becomes its ninth online store to offer specialist product solutions for "the most popular building projects, designed to meet the needs of both DIY and professional trade customers".

It said the launch follows on the successful introduction of gardening and landscaping ranges to CMO's existing Drainage Superstore. It also said the launch is in "direct response to a growing customer demand for more products and project-tailored advice".

"The new Landscaping Superstore combines a comprehensive collection of gardening tools and furniture, as well as outdoor flooring and building materials, alongside expert customer support and a selection of online guides," said CMO.

Chief Executive Officer Dean Murray commented: "We pride ourselves on being agile and responsive so we can better meet the evolving needs of our customer base. Landscaping Superstore is the latest specialist store to differentiate our customer proposition and extend the breadth of our product range. From homeowners to busy builders, our dropship online model allows us to source the very best products from leading manufacturers and to supply them to our customers at the best possible price."

Shares in CMO were untraded at 23.50 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

