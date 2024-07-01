CMOC signed a cooperation agreement with Lualaba Power SA of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the Nzilo II hydropower project, accelerating the development of the electricity project to provide stable power supply for the company's next wave of capacity expansion.

The Project, with a 200 MW capacity, is designed to accommodate solar pro- duction by using the dam as a giant hydro storage battery (the "Solar Scheme"), enabling the combination of solar power during the day and hydro during the night.

Nzilo II is located on the Lualaba River about 40 km north of the main mining area close to existing high voltage lines in Kolwezi. The new dam scheme spans between the existing Nzilo I dam upstream, and the Nseke and Busanga dams downstream, enabling the entire cascade to deliver both base load and peak power for the mines, the industry and the population. Lualaba Power SA is a joint venture under the national electricity company (SNEL) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Power supply is a major bottleneck in the development of the mining industry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with power shortages severely limiting production at mines and smelters. As a significant infrastructure project for CMOC to achieve its copper production target of 800,000 to 1 million tons by 2028 and become one of the world's top copper producers, the development of the Nzilo II hydropower station not only provides stable power assurance for the company's production but also offers an efficient and sustainable solution to the growing energy demands of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.