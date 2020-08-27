Log in
CMON : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020 AND APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

08/27/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CMON LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1792)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020

AND

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of CMON Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the voting results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 August 2020 (the ''EGM'').

Reference is made to the circular of the Company (the ''Circular'') incorporating, amongst others, the notice of the EGM dated 7 August 2020 (the ''EGM Notice''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, the proposed resolution as set out in the EGM Notice was taken by poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,806,000,000 Shares, which represented the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the EGM. There was no restriction on any Shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolution at the EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of any resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules nor would any Shareholders be required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolution at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited

1,040,407,692

0

as auditor of the Company and to authorise the

100.00%

0.00%

board of directors of the Company to fix its

remuneration.

Note: The number of votes and approximate percentage of voting Shares as stated above are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the EGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, such resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

In accordance with the poll results of the EGM, the Board hereby announces that ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited has been appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By order of the Board

CMON Limited

Ng Chern Ann

Chairman, Joint Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Singapore, 27 August 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ng Chern Ann, Mr. David Doust and Mr. Koh Zheng Kai; the non-executive Director is Mr. Frederick Chua Oon Kian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Pheng, Mr. Wong Yu Shan Eugene and Mr. Choy Man.

Disclaimer

CMON Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:42:00 UTC
