CMON : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020 AND APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

CMON LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1792)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020

AND

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of CMON Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the voting results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 August 2020 (the ''EGM'').

Reference is made to the circular of the Company (the ''Circular'') incorporating, amongst others, the notice of the EGM dated 7 August 2020 (the ''EGM Notice''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, the proposed resolution as set out in the EGM Notice was taken by poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,806,000,000 Shares, which represented the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the EGM. There was no restriction on any Shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolution at the EGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of any resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules nor would any Shareholders be required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolution at the EGM.