    CMS   US1258961002

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

11/12/2021 | 03:31pm EST
JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy, has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 1, 2022: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

