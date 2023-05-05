Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CMS Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS   US1258961002

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:45 2023-05-05 pm EDT
61.99 USD   +1.13%
03:31pCMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PR
01:31pConsumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
PR
12:01pCms Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

05/05/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSON, Mich., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable July 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2023: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-cumulative-redeemable-perpetual-preferred-stock-301817366.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
03:31pCMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Sto..
PR
01:31pConsumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend o..
PR
12:01pCms Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
11:52aCms Energy Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-..
AQ
05/04CMS ENERGY CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
05/04CMS ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03CMS Energy announces cash tender offers for up to $150 million of outstanding debt secu..
PR
05/02CMS Energy Prices Upsized Offering of $700 Million of 3.375% Convertible Senior Notes D..
PR
05/01Cms Energy Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01CMS Energy Announces Proposed Offering of $650 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer