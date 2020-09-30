Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CMS Energy Corporation    CMS

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS Energy : October Investor Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Investor Meetings

October 2020

This presentation is made as of the date hereof and contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933, and relevant legal decisions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION" and "RISK FACTORS" sections of CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's most recent Form 10-K and as updated in reports CMS Energy and Consumers Energy file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION" and "RISK FACTORS" sections are incorporated herein by reference and discuss important factors that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. CMS Energy and Consumers Energy undertake no obligation to update any of the information presented herein to reflect facts,

events or circumstances after the date hereof.

The presentation also includes non-GAAP measures when describing CMS Energy's results of operations and financial performance. A reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the appendix and posted on our website at www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy provides historical financial results on both a reported (GAAP) and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis and provides forward-looking modeling on an adjusted basis. During an oral presentation, references to "earnings" are on an adjusted basis. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

Enter "so what" if necessary - Century Gothic, Bold, Size 18 or smaller 22

Investment Thesis

3

Investment Thesis . . .

Investment Thesis

Aging

Clean Energy

Infrastructure

Constructive

Leader

Regulation

Strong Cash Flow

Affordable Prices

& Balance Sheet

Diversified Service

Territory

Nearly two decades of industry-leading, financial performance

Takeaways

Prudent Liquidity Management

  • 2020 financings largely completed
  • No pension contributions required in 2020

Operational Excellence and Track Record

  • Increased productivity driven by the CE Way
  • Sustainable savings and agile mindset

Top-Tier Regulatory Construct

  • Forward-lookingtest years
  • 10-monthrate cases

Visible and Executable 10-yr Capital Plan ($25 Bn)

  • ~85% of projects are less than $200 MM
  • Renewable projects on track

Strong ESG Leadership

  • Robust DE&I strategy with diverse Board and leadership team
  • Net zero carbon (2040) and net zero methane (2030)a

aMethane emissions from our natural gas delivery system and carbon emissions company-wide

. . . remains strong.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMS Energy Corporation published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 20:39:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
04:40pCMS ENERGY : October Investor Meetings
PU
09/29CONSUMERS ENERGY : Commits $12 Million to Help Michigan Customers Affected by CO..
PR
09/25CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy - Orphaned Fawns Get New Lease on Life on Consumer..
AQ
09/24CMS ENERGY : Orphaned Fawns Get New Lease on Life on Consumers Energy Land in So..
PR
09/23DTE Energy and Consumers Energy pledge to help build extensive Midwest electr..
AQ
09/17CONSUMERS ENERGY : Foundation Provides $250,000 to Support Job Readiness in Four..
PR
09/10CMS ENERGY : Deadly Virus Leads to Deep Reflection for Consumers Energy Employee..
PR
09/01CONSUMERS ENERGY : Recognized by Forbes Magazine as Best Employer for Women in U..
PR
08/27CONSUMERS ENERGY : Aiding Endangered Aquatic Species Recovery in Grand River
PR
08/18CMS ENERGY : Consumers Energy Announces Siren Tests to Take Place near Rogers, H..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 897 M - -
Net income 2020 753 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 17 494 M 17 494 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 162
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CMS Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,84 $
Last Close Price 61,11 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia K. Poppe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Russell Chairman
Garrick J. Rochow Executive Vice President-Operations
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tamara J. Faber-Doty Chief Digital Officer & Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION-2.75%17 494
ORSTED A/S28.82%58 757
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.28%40 061
SEMPRA ENERGY-23.30%33 606
ENGIE-21.67%31 956
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.89%31 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group