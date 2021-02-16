Log in
CMS Energy Corporation

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 


CMS Energy : Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

02/16/2021
JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Media Contacts: Brian Wheeler, 517-740-1545, or Katie Carey, 517-740-1739

Investment Analyst Contact: CMS Energy Investor Relations, 517-788-2590


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 060 M - -
Net income 2021 822 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 11 549 M 11 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 8 191
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CMS Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 64,58 $
Last Close Price 56,38 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Russell Chairman
Tamara J. Faber-Doty Chief Digital Officer & Vice President-Technology
Melissa M. Gleespen Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION-7.59%11 549
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.05%42 727
ENGIE4.67%38 369
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.28%35 915
E.ON SE-2.52%27 953
RWE AG-1.97%27 792
