  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CMS Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS   US1258961002

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

(CMS)
CMS Energy :'s Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

08/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock. 

The following dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 7, 2021: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-utility-subsidiary-consumers-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301350379.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


© PRNewswire 2021
