ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Clean Energy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy and decarbonization sector, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Ann Arbor, Michigan. This strategic move underscores NorthStar's commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions, which will now be further bolstered by proximity to the Ann Arbor area, filled with an innovative sustainability community, and the ability to further attract top tier business partners and talent.

The new headquarters, located in the burgeoning technology and innovation area of Ann Arbor, will serve as the central hub for NorthStar's operations, research, and development. This relocation reflects the company's dedication to expanding its impact on both local and national scales.

"We are excited to make Ann Arbor our new home," said Brian Hartmann, President of NorthStar Clean Energy. "The city's strong commitment to sustainability, combined with its vibrant community of innovators, businesses and students, makes it the perfect location for NorthStar as we continue to drive forward our mission of providing innovative solutions that enable our customers to meet their business and sustainability goals."

In addition to helping companies with ambitious sustainability targets, NorthStar is committed to creating local job opportunities and supporting the Ann Arbor community. The company aims to collaborate with local organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies to promote sustainable practices and drive economic growth in the region.

NorthStar Clean Energy's relocation will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Ann Arbor / Ypsilanti Regional Chamber on Tuesday, July 16th. The company will host an open house event to welcome the community and showcase its new headquarters.

About NorthStar Clean Energy:

NorthStar Clean Energy enables companies to meet their most ambitious sustainability goals through innovative decarbonization solutions. Based in Michigan, NorthStar Clean Energy owns and operates over 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity nationwide —including solar installations in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio, wind assets in Texas and Ohio, natural gas and co-generation facilities in Michigan, and biomass plants in Michigan and North Carolina— and has a development pipeline of over 1 gigawatt of renewable energy. Founded in 1987, NorthStar Clean Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS). www.northstarcleanenergy.com

