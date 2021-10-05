CMX Gold & Silver : News Release re Revocation of FFCTO 21OCT04.pdf

CMX GOLD & SILVER CORP.

CSE:CXC OTC:CXXMF

CMX GRANTED REVOCATION

OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

October 4, 2021

CALGARY, ALBERTA - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") on October 4, 2021 was granted a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 22, 2020. The Company has filed with the securities regulators all continuous disclosure documents outstanding, including audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, unaudited interim financial statements for all 2020 and 2021 quarters up to and including the period ended June 30, 2021, and all related Management Discussion & Analysis and management certifications. CMX's continuous disclosure filings can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With the revocation of the cease trade order, CMX is now in a position to submit a request to the Canadian Securities Exchange for reinstatement of the Company's common shares for trading, subject to bringing all Exchange filings current and payment of fees outstanding.

The potential of the Company's 100%-owned Clayton silver property, located in central Idaho, USA, remains intact and provides the opportunity for CMX's shareholders to benefit from future successful exploration activities in a positive environment for precious metals.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold/silver and base metals properties. CMX's major asset is the 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, U.S.A. The property comprises approximately 276 ha (684 acres) in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine, which has 6,000 meters of underground workings and historical development on eight levels.

For further information contact: Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 or at

janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com; or visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

WARNING: the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.