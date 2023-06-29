CMX GOLD & SILVER CORP.

wholly-owned subsidiary: CMX Gold & Silver (USA) Corp.

CMX ANNOUNCES ASSAY RESULTS CONFIRM ORE-SORTING VIABLE FOR CLAYTON STOCKPILE

June 29, 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") has received assays for concentrate successfully recovered from samples taken in 2022 from the historic stockpile adjacent to its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho. Jan Alston, President & CEO of CMX stated: "This is a significant milestone with respect to advancing the Company's Clayton Silver Project. The silver, lead and zinc assay results are robust and ore-sorting returned a high-grade concentrate. This provides CMX with a unique opportunity as a junior mining company to exploit the stockpile, which is estimated to contain 1,000,000 tonnes or more of mineralized material. Processing the stockpile is expected to start next year."

Approximately 500 kilograms of sample material was shipped to TOMRA Systems ASA's ("TOMRA") ore-sorting laboratory in Sydney, Australia (see "2022/23 Stockpile Sampling" below). The concentrate produced by sorting was subsequently assayed at Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd.'s laboratory in Sydney. The initial test of the ore- sorting technology comprised a 395-kilogram sample. The test recovered at least 70% of the metals and returned a 41-kilogram concentrate of sorted product of about 10% of the initial mass. Assays for the silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold in the concentrated product returned the following grades:

Ag (g/t)/(oz/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) 156/5.02 3.10 1.91 0.096 0.1

Compared to average grades documented in the Company's 2014 stockpile evaluation program (see below), ore- sorting increased the silver grade by 6.4 times and the lead and zinc grades by 7 times. Mr. Alston said: "The success of TOMRA's ore-sorting to enhance the grade of the metals of interest in the stockpile is confirmed by the excellent assay results." Mr. Alston emphasized: "Ore-sorting is a proven technology utilized successfully around the world to recover metals from historically mined material. Testing confirmed our expectation that it would work well on our stockpile material."

The Company's 2014 stockpile evaluation program returned an average gold grade of 0.80 g/t for samples collected from 16 locations. The 2014 assay results indicated that the gold grade in the stockpile is variable. CMX believes the low grade for gold assayed in the 2023 ore-sorted product is probably representative of the "nugget effect", which means the sample recovered from the stockpile may or may not have contained more significant gold. Ore-sorting is expected to capture gold in the concentrate when it is present in the stockpile.

2022/23 Stockpile Sampling, Ore-Sorting and Assaying

The Company is working with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI"), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C. specializing in mineral processing. Under SRI's supervision, approximately 600 kilograms of material was collected from seven separate locations throughout the mine stockpile. The locations duplicated several of the Company's sample sites from its 2014/15 stockpile sampling program (see below). Under the supervision of an SRI representative, samples were transported to Vancouver, B.C., washed and then approximately 500 kilograms of samples were shipped in a secure container to Sydney, Australia. On arrival in Australia, samples were delivered into the custody of TOMRA at its Sydney facility. After completion of ore-sorting tests, the resulting concentrate was delivered by TOMRA to Bureau Veritas' laboratory for assaying.

Bureau Veritas crushed and then pulverized the samples. Metal content was assayed utilizing Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Samples returning over-limit values (greater than 1%) for lead and zinc were re-submitted for multi-acid digestion followed by Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. Analysis for gold entailed mixing and then splitting the pulverized samples, followed by fire assay of a 50-gm pulp. No quality assurance/quality control issues were noted with the results reported herein.