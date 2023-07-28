CN ASIA CORPORATION BHD [Registration No.:199601027090 (399442-A)] NOTICE OF TWENTY-SEVENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Twenty-Seventh (27th) Annual General Meeting of CN Asia Corporation Bhd ("the Company")will be held atOffice Building, Lot 7907, Batu 11, Jalan Balakong, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor Darul EhsanonTuesday, 29 August 2023at10:00 a.m.to transact the following businesses:- 1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period (Please refer to ended 31 March 2023 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors Explanatory Notes (i) thereon. below) 2. To approve the payment of Directors' fee and benefits of RM350,000.00 for (RESOLUTION 1) the period from 1 April 2023 until the next AGM of the Company. (Please refer to Explanatory Notes (ii) below) 3. To re-elect the following Directors retiring in accordance with Clause 23.3 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election:- a. YM Tengku Shamsulbhari Bin Tengku Azman Shah (RESOLUTION 2) b. Datuk Seri Tan Choon Hwa (RESOLUTION 3) c. Mr. Nadanarajah A/L Ramalingam (RESOLUTION 4) 4. To re-elect the following Directors who were appointed during the year and retire under Clause 23.11 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election: (RESOLUTION 5) (i) Datuk Mohamad Fazly Bin Zainudin (RESOLUTION 6) (ii) William H Van Vliet III 5. To re-appoint Messrs Chengco PLT as the Company's Auditors for the (RESOLUTION 7) ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS: - To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following Ordinary Resolution: - 6. AUTHORITY TO ISSUE AND ALLOT SHARES PURSUANT TO (RESOLUTION 8) SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016 (Please refer to Explanatory Notes "THAT subject always to the Companies Act, 2016 ("Act"), the Company's (iii) below) Constitution ("Articles of Association"), the Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR") of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") and any other relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities, where such approval is required, the Directors be authorised andempowered pursuant to the Act to: (1) issue and allot shares in the Company; and/or (2) grant rights to subscribe for shares in the Company; and/or (3) convert any security into shares in the Company; and/or (4) allot shares under an agreement or option or offer, at any time and from time to time at such price and upon such terms and conditions, for such purposes and to such person or persons whomsoever as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided always

that the aggregate number of shares issued pursuant to this resolution does not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being. AND THAT the Directors of the Company be also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Securities, AND FURTHER THAT such authority shall commence immediately upon passing of this resolutionand continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or at the expiry of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held, whichever is earlier, unless such approval be revoked or varied by the Company at a general meeting." 7. To transact any other ordinary business of the Company for which due notice shall have been given. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD MOHD ZAKIE BIN SOAD (LS 0008268) (SSM PC No.201908002382) Company Secretary Selangor Darul Ehsan 27 July 2023 Notes:- Members entitled to attend 1. Only depositors whose name appear in the record of depositors as at 22 August 2023 shall be regarded as members and entitled to attend, speak and vote at the meeting or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend and/or vote in his hand. Appointment of Proxy A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint up to two (2) proxies to attend, participate, speak and vote on the same meeting instead of him and that a proxy may but need not be a member of the Company and there should not be no restriction as to the qualification of the proxy. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, the proportion of the shareholdings to be represented by each proxy must be specified in the instrument appointing the proxies. The appointment shall not be valid unless he specifies the proportions of his holdings to be represented by each proxy. A member who is an authorised nominee as defined in the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act

1991("SICDA") may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each Securities Account it holds with ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said Securities Account.

Where a Member is an Exempt Authorised Nominee which holds ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one Securities Account ("Omnibus Account"), there is no limit to the number of proxies which the Exempt Authorised Nominee may appoint in respect of each Omnibus Account it holds. An Exempt Authorised Nominees refers to an authorised nominee as defined under SICDA which is exempted from compliance with the provisions of subsection 25A(1) of SICDA. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under the corporation, either under the