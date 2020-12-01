Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  CN Asia Corporation    CNASIA   MYL7986OO002

CN ASIA CORPORATION

(CNASIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 11/30
0.6 MYR   -3.23%
09:27aCN ASIA : Learning How to Build Better Relationships
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Warning Signs of a Range Relationship
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Distinctive Stages of Relationships
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CN Asia : Exactly what The Differences Among Online Dating Sites?

12/01/2020 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dating websites are a relatively recent phenomenon but have been growing exponentially seeing that their conceiving. While there are many different kinds of dating websites to choose from, the main big difference among them certainly is the kind of relationship they are looking to give users.

To the surface, dating websites are incredibly similar to some other social networking sites such as MySpace, Facebook, or Twitter in that , they fundamentally allow the end user to add a photograph and a description of the person that they want to meet up with. The major big difference between these types of websites plus the other types is that instead of making it possible for people to fulfill and become familiar with each other through text messages, or to make 'virtual introductions, inch dating sites looking to develop a even more direct, real-life interaction with their users. Online dating is an online system that enables people to get to know and launch themselves to other people over the Internet, quite often through the reason for developing legitimate, physical, or even just emotional human relationships.

Online dating providers have obtained tremendous attractiveness in recent years, basically due to their capability to meet the requirements of users who have numerous various interests and backgrounds. If this is because these dating sites are so user friendly and figure out, or be it because it offers a way for individuals to develop a far more intimate relationship with someone that they might not be able to reach via classic means, these types of websites are getting to be increasingly popular.

During your stay on island are numerous dating websites which produce a wide variety of different features and functions, some are focused primarily by attracting a certain type of user. For example , a few of these dating sites happen to be specifically designed designed for college-aged people, while others are geared towards elderly people. In general, yet , most dating websites are targeted towards youngsters and those in a certain demographic group. Whilst this makes the whole process somewhat impersonal, it also makes it much easier for people to meet up with and kind long-term romances.

Dating websites are usually very easy to navigate and use for almost all users. The majority of sites womenasian.org allow their very own members to update their profiles and communicate straight with other paid members by publishing messages, giving feedback, or perhaps both.

Even though it is true that dating websites are highly fun and extremely visible on the web, it is also accurate that most seeing websites will not require participants to pay off anything to sign up for. This fact alone implies that most people can become members totally free. These free of charge dating websites can be incredibly helpful, specifically for those who might not have the period or the desire to take a position large amounts of their time in trying for connecting with other folks over the world wide web. As a result, it is now a common practice for a numerous people to apply free internet dating websites to help these groups find new and thrilling opportunities to find new friends.

Disclaimer

CN Asia Corporation Bhd published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CN ASIA CORPORATION
09:27aCN ASIA : Learning How to Build Better Relationships
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Warning Signs of a Range Relationship
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Distinctive Stages of Relationships
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : How International Going out with Works?
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Exactly what The Differences Among Online Dating Sites?
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Dating Foreigners
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Ways to Talk to Females Online – How to Talk with Women
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Choose a First Date More Enjoyable
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Choose a First Day More Enjoyable
PU
09:27aCN ASIA : Most secure Dating Sites
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 15,6 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
Net income 2019 -0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net cash 2019 24,1 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1 388x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 7,95 M 7,94 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CN ASIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CN Asia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng San Ho Managing Director & Director
Hilmi bin Mohammad Noor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lam Lee Engineering Manager & Head-Engineering
Ying Choy Chong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ariffin bin Khalid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CN ASIA CORPORATION44.58%8
ATLAS COPCO AB15.69%58 938
FANUC CORPORATION26.91%46 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION29.85%34 423
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.20%29 531
SANDVIK AB5.31%28 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ