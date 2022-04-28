CN Asia Bhd : ASIA_Administrative Notes for 26th AGM

CN ASIA CORPORATION BHD

Registration No. 199601027090 (399442-A)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

ADMINISTRATIVE NOTES

TWENTY-SIXTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("26TH AGM") OF CN ASIA CORPORATION BHD ("CN ASIA" or "THE COMPANY")

Date : Friday, 24 June 2022 Time : 10.30 a.m. Broadcast Venue : Leadership Room, Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur Online Meeting Platform : TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online (Domain registration number with MYNIC: D1A282781)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE ('COVID-19")

• The Company will conduct the 26th AGM on a virtual basis through live streaming and online remote voting via Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities which are available on Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.'s ("Tricor") TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.

• The broadcast venue of the 26th AGM is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairman of the Meeting to be at the main venue of the meeting.

• We strongly encourage you to attend the 26th AGM via the RPV facilities. You may also consider appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy to attend and vote on your behalf at the 26th AGM.

• Shareholder(s)/proxy(ies)/corporate representative(s) WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 26th AGM in person at the broadcast venue on the day of the meeting.

REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTING FACILITIES ("RPV")

• The RPV facilities are available on Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.

• Shareholders are to attend, speak (in the form of real time submission of typed texts) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the 26th AGM using RPV facilities from Tricor.

• Kindly refer to Procedures for RPV as set out below for the requirements and procedures.

PROCEDURES TO REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTING VIA RPV FACILITIES

• Please read and follow the procedures below to engage in remote participation through live streaming and online remote voting at the 26th AGM using the RPV facilities:

Procedure Action BEFORE THE DAY OF 26TH AGM (a) Register as a user with TIIH Online • Using your computer, access the website at https://tiih.online. Register as a user under the "e-Services" select "Create Account by Individual Holder". Refer to the tutorial guide posted on the homepage for assistance.

• Registration as a user will be approved within one (1) working day and you will be notified via e-mail.

• If you are already a user with TIIH Online, you are not required to register again. You will receive an e-mail to notify you that the remote participation is available for registration at TIIH Online. (b) Submit your request to attend 26th AGM remotely • Registration is open from 10.00 a.m. Thursday, 29 April 2022 until the day of 26th AGM on Friday, 24 June 2022. Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) are required to pre-register their attendance for the 26th AGM to ascertain their eligibility to participate the 26th AGM using the RPV.

• Login with your user ID (i.e. e-mail address) and password and select the corporate event: "(REGISTRATION) CN ASIA 26TH AGM".

• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.

• Select "Register for Remote Participation and Voting".

• Review your registration and proceed to register.

• System will send an e-mail to notify that your registration for remote participation is received and will be verified.

• After verification of your registration against the Record of Depositors as at 16 June 2022, the system will send you an e-mail after 23 June 2022 to approve or reject your registration for remote participation. (Note: Please allow sufficient time for approval of new user of TIIH Online and registration for the RPV) . Procedure Action ON THE DAY OF THE 26TH AGM (24 JUNE 2022) (c) Login to TIIH Online • Login with your user ID and password for remote participation at the 26th AGM at any time from 9.30 a.m. i.e. One (1) hour before the commencement of meeting at 10.30 a.m. on Friday, 24 June 2022. (d) Participate through Live Streaming • Select the corporate event: "(LIVE STREAM MEETING) CN ASIA 26TH AGM" to engage in the proceedings of the AGM remotely.

• If you have any question for the Chairman/Board, you may use the query box to transmit your question. The Chairman/Board will endeavor to respond to questions submitted by remote participants during the 26th AGM. If there is time constraint, the responses will be e-mailed to you at the earliest possible, after the meeting. (e) Online Remote Voting • Voting session commences from 10.30 a.m. on Friday, 24 June 2022 until a time when the Chairman announces the completion of the voting session of the 26th AGM.

• Select the corporate event: "(REMOTE VOTING) CN ASIA 26TH AGM" or if you are on the live stream meeting page, you can select "GO TO REMOTE VOTING PAGE" button below the Query Box.

• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.

• Select the CDS account that represents your shareholdings.

• Indicate your votes for the resolutions that are tabled for voting.

• Confirm and submit your votes. (f) End of remote participation • Upon the announcement by the Chairman on the closure of the 26th AGM, the live streaming will end.

Note to users of the RPV facilities:

1. Should your registration for RPV be approved, we will make available to you the rights to join the live stream meeting and to vote remotely. Your login to TIIH Online on the day of meeting will indicate your presence at the virtual meeting.

2. The quality of your connection to the live broadcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet at your location and the device you use.

3. In the event you encounter any issues with logging-in, connection to the live stream meeting or online voting, kindly call Tricor Help Line at 011-40805616 / 011-40803168 / 011-40803169 / 011-40803170 for assistance or e-mail to tiih.online@my.tricorglobal.com for assistance.

NO LUNCH PACK, DOOR GIFT OR FOOD VOUCHER

There will be no distribution of lunch packs, door gifts or food vouchers during the 26th AGM.

GENERAL MEETING RECORD OF DEPOSITORS ("ROD")

•

Only a depositor whose name appears on the ROD as at 16 June 2022 shall be entitled to attend, speak and vote at the 26th AGM or appoint proxies to attend and/or vote on his/her behalf.

PROXY

•

The 26th AGM will be conducted via virtual meeting, if you are unable to attend the meeting via RPV on 24 June 2022, you may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the Proxy Form.

•

You may also submit the Proxy Form electronically via TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online no later than Thursday, 23 June 2022 at 10.30 a.m. Please do read and follow the procedures to submit Proxy Form electronically below.

•

You may submit your Proxy Form to the Share Registrar, Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor"), please ensure that the Original Proxy Form is deposited at Tricor's office at Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur or, alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time appointed for holding the 26th AGM or any adjournment thereof, otherwise the Proxy Form shall not be treated as valid.

Poll Voting

•

The Voting at the 26th AGM will be conducted by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Main Market Listing Requirements. The Company has appointed Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. as Poll Administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting and Asia Securities Sdn. Berhad as Scrutineers to verify the poll results.

•

Shareholders can proceed to vote on the resolutions at any time from the commencement of the 26th AGM at 10.30 a.m but before the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the Meeting. Kindly refer to "Procedures to Remote Participation and Voting via RPV Facilities" for guidance on how to vote remotely via TIIH Online.

•

Upon completion of the voting session for the 26th AGM, the Scrutineers will verify and announce the poll results followed by the Chairman's declaration whether the resolutions are duly passed.

Annual Report 2021

•

The Company's Annual Report 2021 is available at the Company's website at https://www.cnasia.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/ and Bursa Malaysia's website at www.bursamalaysia.com under Company's announcements.

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT OF PROXY FORM

The procedures to lodge your proxy form electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website are summarised below:

Procedurei.

Steps for Individual Shareholders

(a)Register as a User with TIIH Online

Proceed with submission of Proxy Form

Action

• Using your computer, access the website at https://tiih.online. Register as a user under the "e-Services" select "Create Account by Individual Holder". Refer to the tutorial guide posted on the homepage for assistance

• If you are already a user with TIIH Online, you are not required to register again.

• After the release of the Notice of Meeting by the Company, login with your user name (i.e. email address) and password.

• Select the corporate event: "CN ASIA 26TH AGM - SUBMISSION OF PROXY FORM".

• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.

• Insert your CDS account number and indicate the number of shares for your proxy(s) to vote on your behalf.

• Indicate your voting instructions - FOR or AGAINST, otherwise your proxy will decide your vote.

• Review and confirm your proxy(s) appointment.

• Print the proxy form for your record.

ii.

Steps for Corporation or Institutional Shareholders

(a)Register as a User with TIIH• Online

(b)Proceed with submission of proxy form

Access TIIH Online at https://tiih.online

• Under e-Services, the authorised or nominated representative of the corporation or institutional shareholder selects "Create Account by Representative of Corporate Holder".

• Complete the registration form and upload the required documents.

• Registration will be verified, and you will be notified by email within one (1) to two (2) working days.

• Proceed to activate your account with the temporary password given in the email and re-set your own password. Note: The representative of a corporation or institutional shareholder must register as a user first in accordance with the above steps before he/she can subscribe to this corporate holder electronic proxy submission. Please contact our Share Registrar if you need clarifications on the user registration.