CN Asia Bhd : ASIA_Proxy Form for 26th AGM

CN ASIA CORPORATION BHD

PROXY FORM

(Registration No.: 199601027090 (399442-A))

(To be completed in block letters)

(Incorporated In Malaysia)

Twenty-Sixth (26th) Annual General Meeting

No. of Shares held CDS Account No.

*I/We

I/C or Passport or Company No.of

being a Member/Members of the abovenamed Company, hereby appoint *THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or:

Full name (in Block Letters) I/C/Passport No. Proportion of shareholdings No. of Shares %

Full name (in Block Letters) I/C/Passport No. Proportion of shareholdings No. of Shares %

as *my/our proxy/proxies to attend and vote for *me/us on *my/our behalf at the 26th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held virtually from the Broadcast Venue at Leadership Room, Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 10:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, in respect of *my/our shareholding in the manner indicated below:

NO. RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST 1. To approve the payment of Directors' fees and beneﬁts of RM350,000 for the period from 1 January 2022 until the next AGM of the Company. 2. To re-elect Mr. Chang Chee Ching as Director 3. To re-elect Madam Tania Scivetti as Director 4. To re-appoint Messrs. Ong & Wong as the Company's Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration. 5. To empower the Board to allot and issue shares 6 Special Resolution To approve the proposed amendments to the Company's Constitution and adoption of new Constitution

Please indicate with an "X" in the space above on how you wish to cast your vote, in the absence of speciﬁc directions, your proxy will vote or abstain as he/she thinks ﬁt.

Dated this ................. day of ........................................... 2022

Tel No. (during ofﬁce hours) Email Address

Signature(s) of member

(If member is a corporation, this form should be

executed under common seal)

Notes:

Members entitled to attend

1. Only depositors whose name appear in the record of depositors as at 16 June 2022 shall be regarded as members and entitled to attend, speak and vote at the meeting or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend and/or vote in his hand.

Appointment of Proxy

2. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint up to two (2) proxies to attend, participate, speak and vote on the same meeting instead of him and that a proxy may but need not be a member of the Company and there should not be no restriction as to the qualiﬁcation of the proxy.

3. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, the proportion of the shareholdings to be represented by each proxy must be speciﬁed in the instrument appointing the proxies. The appointment shall not be valid unless he speciﬁes the proportions of his holdings to be represented by each proxy.

4. A member who is an authorised nominee as deﬁned in the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991("SICDA") may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each Securities Account it holds with ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said Securities Account. Where a member is an Exempt Authorised Nominee which holds ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneﬁcial owners in one Securities Account ("Omnibus Account"), there is no limit to the number of proxies which the Exempt Authorised Nominee may appoint in respect of each Omnibus Account it holds. An Exempt Authorised Nominees refers to an authorised nominee as deﬁned under SICDA which is exempted from compliance with the provisions of subsection 25A(1) of SICDA.

5. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under the corporation, either under the corporation's seal or under the hand of an ofﬁcer or attorney duly authorised. Any alteration to the proxy forms must be initialled.

6. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is sign on notarially certiﬁed copy of such power or authority, shall be deposited at the ofﬁce of the Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd (Registration No.1971101000970 (11324-H)) at Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or its Customer Service Counter, Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No.8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, alternatively online via Share Registrars' website, TIIH Online at https://tiih.online. Please refer to Administrative Notes for further information on submission via TIIH Online. All proxy forms submitted must be received by the Company not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposed to vote or, in the case of a poll, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time for the taking of the poll and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid

7. By submitting the duly executed proxy form, a member and his/her proxy consent to the Company (and/or its agents/service providers) collecting, using and disclosing the personal data therein under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 for this meeting and any adjournment thereof. * Delete where applicable

The Share Registrar

Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.

(Registration No. 197101000970 (11324-H))

Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A

Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3 Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi

59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Tel: (03) 2783 9299 Fax: (03) 2783 9222

