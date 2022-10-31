Advanced search
CNA Financial : Earnings Document

10/31/2022
CNA Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Results

October 31, 2022

Notices and Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

The statements made in the course of this presentation and/or contained in the presentation materials may include statements that relate to anticipated future events (forward-looking statements) rather than actual present conditions or historical events. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to a variety of inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by CNA. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to CNA's most recent annual report on Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.cna.com. Any forward-looking statements and other financial information contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. Further, CNA does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in the course of this presentation and/or contained in the presentation materials even if CNA's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

Available Information and Risk Factors

CNA files annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC. The SEC filings are available on the CNA website (www.cna.com) and at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These filings describe some of the more material risks we face and how these risks could lead to events or circumstances that may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. You should review these filings as they contain important information about CNA and its business.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation, along with the presentation materials, may also reference or contain financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and other information, please refer to CNA's press release and financial supplement that we have made available in connection with this presentation and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.cna.com

"CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" trademark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities. Copyright © 2022 CNA. All rights reserved.

2

Third Quarter Overview

    • Net income of $128 million, which includes $85 million of net investment losses, versus net income of $256 million, which includes $19 million of net investment gains, in the prior year quarter.
    • Core income of $213 million versus $237 million in the prior year quarter reflects a $121 million pretax decline in investment income from LPs and common stock, partially offset by a $28 million pretax increase in investment income from fixed income securities and an $85 million pretax increase in P&C underwriting income.
  • P&C core income of $260 million versus $217 million in the prior year quarter reflects higher pretax underwriting income and higher investment income from fixed income securities, partially offset by lower investment income from LPs and common stock.
  • Life & Group core loss of $(22) million versus core income of $41 million in the prior year quarter reflects lower investment income from LPs. Results for the third quarter of 2022 included a favorable impact of $30 million pretax from the annual claim reserve reviews and there was no long term care unlocking event for active life reserves as a result of the gross premium valuation.
  • Corporate & Other core loss of $(25) million versus $(21) million in the prior year quarter.
  • P&C combined ratio of 95.8%, compared with 100.0% in the prior year quarter, including 5.5 points of catastrophe loss impact compared with 9.2 points in the prior year quarter.
  • Pretax catastrophe losses of $114 million, including $87 million for Hurricane Ian, versus $178 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Underlying combined ratio of 91.1% was consistent with the prior year quarter. The underlying loss ratio was 59.9% and the expense ratio was 30.8%.
  • P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 9%, or 10% excluding currency fluctuations. Net written premium growth of 8% in the quarter, or 9% excluding currency fluctuations.
  • P&C renewal premium change of +8%, with written rate of +5% and exposure change of +3%. Earned rate of +7% for the quarter.
  • Book value per share of $29.88 was impacted by a decrease in AOCI reflecting the effect of higher interest rates on fixed income securities net unrealized gains and losses; book value per share excluding AOCI of $45.16, a 5% increase from year- end 2021 adjusting for $3.20 of dividends per share.
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

3

Financial Performance

Core income reflects improved underwriting results, higher fixed income and lower LP and common stock returns

(In millions, except ratios and per share data)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Revenues

$2,957

$2,959

- %

$8,768

$8,854

(1)%

Core income

213

237

(10)%

774

841

(8)%

Net income

128

256

(50)%

646

936

(31)%

Diluted earnings per common share:

Core income

$0.78

$0.87

(10)%

$2.84

$3.08

(8)%

Net income

0.47

0.94

(50)%

2.37

3.43

(31)%

Core ROE

6.9 %

7.7 %

(0.8) pts

8.3 %

9.3 %

(1.0) pts

4

Property & Casualty Operations

Improved underwriting performance from lower catastrophes and continued strong growth

(In millions, except ratios)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

GWP ex. 3rd party captives

2022

2021

2022

2021

$2,430

$2,224

$7,560

$6,790

GWP change (% year over year)

9 %

11 %

Net written premium

$2,060

$1,909

$6,379

$5,755

NWP change (% year over year)

8 %

11 %

Underwriting gain (loss)

$84

($1)

$425

$148

Loss ratio excl. catastrophes and development

59.9 %

60.2 %

60.0 %

59.9 %

Impact of catastrophes

5.5 %

9.2 %

2.8 %

6.3 %

Impact of development-related items

(0.8)%

(0.3)%

(0.9)%

(0.4)%

Loss ratio

64.6 %

69.1 %

61.9 %

65.8 %

Expense ratio

30.8 %

30.7 %

30.8 %

31.3 %

Combined ratio

95.8 %

100.0 %

93.0 %

97.4 %

Combined ratio excl. catastrophes and development

91.1 %

91.1 %

91.1 %

91.5 %

5

Disclaimer

CNA Financial Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022


© Publicnow 2022
