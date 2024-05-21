Attorneys Representing Long-Term Care Insurance Policyholders Say Groundbreaking Lawsuit has Entered a New Phase

A groundbreaking lawsuit concerning long-term care insurance premium increases reached a milestone according to attorneys at Hagens Berman seeking to represent a class of policyholders fighting against allegedly illegal rate hikes implemented by Continental Casualty Company (CNA).

The law firm began its fight against CNA’s group long-term care insurance rate increases in 2018 and has been leading the charge, filing four additional cases to make a difference for the hundreds of thousand of people covered by the litigation.

“The discovery process lead us to file an amended class action complaint with new specific details supporting our allegations of fraud and breach of contract, and we are very pleased that the court has allowed our motion to file this complaint over CNA’s protestations," said Rob Carey, partner at Hagens Berman representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "We feel that the evidence collected to date supports these allegations and look forward to presenting this case to a jury.”

“On the Side of Policyholders”

In 2023, Hagens Berman filed a new action built upon the successes of its existing litigation against CNA. The lawsuit highlights Continental’s inconsistent premium increases from state to state which allegedly violated promises made to policyholders about uniform rate adjustments across a premium class nationwide.

“Folks purchased this coverage from CNA decades ago thinking they were buying security for their older years, but they have received anything but that, with a barrage of rate increase actions that do not comply with CNA’s original promises and representations,” Carey said. "We are on the side of policyholders."

Hagens Berman Wants to Hear From You

Attorneys say that part of CNA’s strategy to avoid accountability to its policyholders is to argue that the firm's cases should not proceed as class actions, but rather, should be litigated individually, policyholder by policyholder. If you or a loved one has faced rate increases in connection with a CNA group long-term care insurance policy, Hagens Berman would like to hear from you, and would especially like to review any older marketing materials still in your possession, if available. If you are interested in staying informed as to the status of the litigation against CNA related to group long term care insurance rate increases, please fill out the informational questionnaire.

Read more about the law firm’s class-action lawsuit against Continental Casualty Company.

