Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CNB Bank Shares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNBN   US18978K1051

CNB BANK SHARES, INC.

(CNBN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:18 2022-07-28 pm EDT
21.00 USD   +3.70%
04:12pCNB BANK SHARES : Independent Auditors' Review Report - 06/30/2022
PU
03/18CNB Bank Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021CNB Bank Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNB Bank Shares : Independent Auditors' Review Report - 06/30/2022

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Board of Directors

CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

Carlinville, Illinois

Results of Review of Interim Financial Information

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary, which comprise the interim condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying condensed interim financial information for it to be in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X.

Basis for Review Results

We conducted our reviews in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS) applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of condensed interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review of condensed interim financial information is substantially less in scope that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements as a whole, and accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are required to be independent of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and to meet our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our review. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Responsibilities for Management for the Interim Financial Information

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10- Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Report on Interim Condensed Balance Sheet

We have previously audited, in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America, the consolidated balance sheet of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and we expressed our unmodified audit opinion on those audited consolidated financial statements in our report dated February 25, 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.

July 29, 2022

CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

ASSETS

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Cash and due from banks

$

25,357,249

27,221,301

Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions

31,207,582

79,360,329

Cash and cash equivalents

56,564,831

106,581,630

Investments in available-for-sale debt securities,

at fair value

460,649,348

502,225,565

Mortgage loans held for sale

402,388

284,993

Loans

929,943,128

908,652,367

Less deferred loan fees, net of related costs

(1,340,521)

(1,509,878)

Less reserve for possible loan losses

(12,193,385)

(11,448,685)

Net loans

916,409,222

895,693,804

Bank premises and equipment, net

18,439,173

18,811,266

Accrued interest receivable

8,300,977

8,785,085

Bank-owned life insurance

13,012,177

12,907,510

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,125,508

4,599,414

Goodwill

21,415,712

21,415,712

Deferred tax asset, net

15,168,651

1,963,089

Other assets

$

11,112,170

10,762,656

1,525,600,157

1,584,030,724

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

320,402,602

319,142,332

Interest-bearing deposits

1,037,175,155

1,038,316,082

Total deposits

1,357,577,757

1,357,458,414

Short-term borrowings

24,895,135

34,235,199

Accrued interest payable

298,000

344,607

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

9,250,000

14,250,000

Notes payable

3,752,397

4,394,437

Other liabilities

16,940,468

16,353,517

Total liabilities

1,412,713,757

1,427,036,174

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock and related surplus, $0.01 par value; 200,000

shares authorized, 9,745 shares issued and outstanding

19,352,310

19,352,310

Common stock, $0.05 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;

5,779,659 shares issued; 5,398,882 and 5,377,912 shares

288,983

288,983

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

Surplus

18,464,728

18,896,783

Retained earnings

128,155,573

122,065,157

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(45,622,282)

4,056,416

Treasury stock at cost - 380,777 and 401,747 shares

at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(7,752,912)

(7,665,099)

Total stockholders' equity

112,886,400

156,994,550

$

1,525,600,157

1,584,030,724

Book value per common share

$

17.32

25.59

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.

CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,595,703

10,452,380

20,634,231

20,834,705

Interest on debt securities:

Taxable

1,353,722

789,467

2,474,787

1,659,247

Exempt from federal income taxes

1,218,149

1,038,227

2,382,015

1,992,542

Interest on short-term investments

103,672

29,624

146,343

57,931

Total interest income

13,271,246

12,309,698

25,637,376

24,544,425

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits

724,063

1,032,496

1,456,916

2,284,030

Interest on short-term borrowings

13,574

14,919

27,043

40,752

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

46,340

99,929

92,172

198,761

Interest on notes payable

37,919

61,198

78,368

113,561

Total interest expense

821,896

1,208,542

1,654,499

2,637,104

Net interest income

12,449,350

11,101,156

23,982,877

21,907,321

Provision for possible loan losses

701,674

1,624,753

701,674

2,107,405

Net interest income after

provision for possible loan losses

11,747,676

9,476,403

23,281,203

19,799,916

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

590,749

378,574

1,112,592

742,306

Card-based revenue

477,035

610,306

941,217

1,109,662

Income from fiduciary activities

603,760

580,859

1,156,626

1,036,047

Mortgage banking revenue

447,374

842,136

1,001,341

1,898,576

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

52,041

52,610

104,667

105,312

Brokerage commissions

468,084

476,324

966,015

1,001,636

Other noninterest income

223,148

396,384

374,800

673,024

Total noninterest income

2,862,191

3,337,193

5,657,258

6,566,563

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,530,810

5,578,504

11,353,253

11,137,700

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,488,021

1,465,715

3,008,363

2,952,738

Legal and professional fees

277,585

264,804

588,248

416,500

Postage, printing, and supplies

192,723

185,788

357,997

351,239

Amortization of intangible assets

326,484

342,970

662,035

675,089

Advertising expense

233,677

198,498

415,013

363,631

FDIC insurance assessments

161,741

145,524

339,112

291,749

Other noninterest expense

1,138,828

1,074,774

2,361,831

2,053,009

Total noninterest expense

9,349,869

9,256,577

19,085,852

18,241,655

Income before applicable income taxes

5,259,998

3,557,019

9,852,609

8,124,824

Applicable income taxes

1,141,528

588,102

2,105,575

1,446,250

Net income

$ 4,118,470

2,968,917

7,747,034

6,678,574

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.

CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

Net income

$

7,747,034

6,678,574

Other comprehensive loss, before tax:

Market value adjustment for cash flow hedge

132,538

59,391

Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities

(63,016,799)

(4,046,496)

Other comprehensive loss, before tax

(62,884,261)

(3,987,105)

Income tax related to items of other comprehensive loss

(13,205,563)

(837,292)

Total other comprehensive loss

(49,678,698)

(3,149,813)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(41,931,664)

3,528,761

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CNB Bank published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNB BANK SHARES, INC.
04:12pCNB BANK SHARES : Independent Auditors' Review Report - 06/30/2022
PU
03/18CNB Bank Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021CNB Bank Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2020Cnb Bank Shares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 201..
CI
2018CNB Bank Shares, Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from Castle..
CI
2018CNB Bank Shares, Inc. completed the acquisition of Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. from Stil..
CI
2018CNB Bank Shares, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Jacksonvill..
CI
2018CNB Bank Shares, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $30 million in funding from ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 56,9 M - -
Net income 2021 15,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 53,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CNB BANK SHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CNB Bank Shares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Ashworth President & Vice Chairman
Diana S. Tone Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Walden Chairman
Judith Baker Director
Nancy Ruyle Secretary & Director