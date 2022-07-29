CNB Bank Shares : Independent Auditors' Review Report - 06/30/2022
07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Board of Directors
CNB Bank Shares, Inc.
Carlinville, Illinois
Results of Review of Interim Financial Information
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary, which comprise the interim condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying condensed interim financial information for it to be in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X.
Basis for Review Results
We conducted our reviews in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS) applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of condensed interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review of condensed interim financial information is substantially less in scope that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements as a whole, and accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are required to be independent of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and to meet our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our review. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide a reasonable basis for our conclusion.
Responsibilities for Management for the Interim Financial Information
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10- Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Report on Interim Condensed Balance Sheet
We have previously audited, in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America, the consolidated balance sheet of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and we expressed our unmodified audit opinion on those audited consolidated financial statements in our report dated February 25, 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.
July 29, 2022
CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash and due from banks
$
25,357,249
27,221,301
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
31,207,582
79,360,329
Cash and cash equivalents
56,564,831
106,581,630
Investments in available-for-sale debt securities,
at fair value
460,649,348
502,225,565
Mortgage loans held for sale
402,388
284,993
Loans
929,943,128
908,652,367
Less deferred loan fees, net of related costs
(1,340,521)
(1,509,878)
Less reserve for possible loan losses
(12,193,385)
(11,448,685)
Net loans
916,409,222
895,693,804
Bank premises and equipment, net
18,439,173
18,811,266
Accrued interest receivable
8,300,977
8,785,085
Bank-owned life insurance
13,012,177
12,907,510
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,125,508
4,599,414
Goodwill
21,415,712
21,415,712
Deferred tax asset, net
15,168,651
1,963,089
Other assets
$
11,112,170
10,762,656
1,525,600,157
1,584,030,724
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
320,402,602
319,142,332
Interest-bearing deposits
1,037,175,155
1,038,316,082
Total deposits
1,357,577,757
1,357,458,414
Short-term borrowings
24,895,135
34,235,199
Accrued interest payable
298,000
344,607
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
9,250,000
14,250,000
Notes payable
3,752,397
4,394,437
Other liabilities
16,940,468
16,353,517
Total liabilities
1,412,713,757
1,427,036,174
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock and related surplus, $0.01 par value; 200,000
shares authorized, 9,745 shares issued and outstanding
19,352,310
19,352,310
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
5,779,659 shares issued; 5,398,882 and 5,377,912 shares
288,983
288,983
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
Surplus
18,464,728
18,896,783
Retained earnings
128,155,573
122,065,157
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(45,622,282)
4,056,416
Treasury stock at cost - 380,777 and 401,747 shares
at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(7,752,912)
(7,665,099)
Total stockholders' equity
112,886,400
156,994,550
$
1,525,600,157
1,584,030,724
Book value per common share
$
17.32
25.59
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.
CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 10,595,703
10,452,380
20,634,231
20,834,705
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable
1,353,722
789,467
2,474,787
1,659,247
Exempt from federal income taxes
1,218,149
1,038,227
2,382,015
1,992,542
Interest on short-term investments
103,672
29,624
146,343
57,931
Total interest income
13,271,246
12,309,698
25,637,376
24,544,425
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
724,063
1,032,496
1,456,916
2,284,030
Interest on short-term borrowings
13,574
14,919
27,043
40,752
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
46,340
99,929
92,172
198,761
Interest on notes payable
37,919
61,198
78,368
113,561
Total interest expense
821,896
1,208,542
1,654,499
2,637,104
Net interest income
12,449,350
11,101,156
23,982,877
21,907,321
Provision for possible loan losses
701,674
1,624,753
701,674
2,107,405
Net interest income after
provision for possible loan losses
11,747,676
9,476,403
23,281,203
19,799,916
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
590,749
378,574
1,112,592
742,306
Card-based revenue
477,035
610,306
941,217
1,109,662
Income from fiduciary activities
603,760
580,859
1,156,626
1,036,047
Mortgage banking revenue
447,374
842,136
1,001,341
1,898,576
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
52,041
52,610
104,667
105,312
Brokerage commissions
468,084
476,324
966,015
1,001,636
Other noninterest income
223,148
396,384
374,800
673,024
Total noninterest income
2,862,191
3,337,193
5,657,258
6,566,563
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,530,810
5,578,504
11,353,253
11,137,700
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,488,021
1,465,715
3,008,363
2,952,738
Legal and professional fees
277,585
264,804
588,248
416,500
Postage, printing, and supplies
192,723
185,788
357,997
351,239
Amortization of intangible assets
326,484
342,970
662,035
675,089
Advertising expense
233,677
198,498
415,013
363,631
FDIC insurance assessments
161,741
145,524
339,112
291,749
Other noninterest expense
1,138,828
1,074,774
2,361,831
2,053,009
Total noninterest expense
9,349,869
9,256,577
19,085,852
18,241,655
Income before applicable income taxes
5,259,998
3,557,019
9,852,609
8,124,824
Applicable income taxes
1,141,528
588,102
2,105,575
1,446,250
Net income
$ 4,118,470
2,968,917
7,747,034
6,678,574
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.
CNB BANK SHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
7,747,034
6,678,574
Other comprehensive loss, before tax:
Market value adjustment for cash flow hedge
132,538
59,391
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities
(63,016,799)
(4,046,496)
Other comprehensive loss, before tax
(62,884,261)
(3,987,105)
Income tax related to items of other comprehensive loss
(13,205,563)
(837,292)
Total other comprehensive loss
(49,678,698)
(3,149,813)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(41,931,664)
3,528,761
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accountants' review report.
