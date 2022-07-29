CNB Bank Shares : Independent Auditors' Review Report - 06/30/2022

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Board of Directors

CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

Carlinville, Illinois

Results of Review of Interim Financial Information

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and subsidiary, which comprise the interim condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying condensed interim financial information for it to be in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X.

Basis for Review Results

We conducted our reviews in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS) applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of condensed interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review of condensed interim financial information is substantially less in scope that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements as a whole, and accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are required to be independent of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. and to meet our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our review. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Responsibilities for Management for the Interim Financial Information

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America for interim financial information and the instructions to Form 10- Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.