Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNBB   US12618F1057

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

(CNBB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:54 2022-10-11 pm EDT
36.51 USD   -3.92%
09/16Cnb community bancorp, inc. announces new president and chief executive officer
PR
09/16CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank Name Joseph R. Williams as President Effective Early October, 2022
CI
09/16CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank Name Joseph R. Williams as Chief Executive Officer Effective Early October, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022

10/14/2022 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HILLSDALE, Mich., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings during the third quarter of 2022 totaled $3.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million or 35.8% compared to the $2.9 million earned during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") increased to $1.84 during the three months ended September 30, 2022, up $0.48 from $1.36 during the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.1 million, a decrease of $132,000, or 1.4%, from the $9.2 million earned during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Basic earnings per share decreased to $4.23 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, down $0.09 from $4.32 during the first nine months of 2021.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, up 15 basis points or 12.3% from 1.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The annualized return on average equity (ROE) increased to 18.41% for the current quarter, up from 14.86% for the third quarter of 2021. ROA decreased from 1.29% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the 1.05% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ROE was 14.74% during the first nine months of 2022, down from 16.40% during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.  Book value per share increased to $39.73 at September 30, 2022, up $2.59 or 7.0% from $37.14 at September 30, 2021.

Joseph R. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, remarked, "We generated record earnings amid robust loan production during the third quarter, building further momentum with our business development efforts across all of our markets. Our asset quality remains excellent as we maintain our focus on disciplined and prudent underwriting. Furthermore, we are actively investing in key talent and technology that we believe will enable us to continue exceeding our customers' expectations."

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased $24.7 million, or 2.3%, to $1.12 billion from September 30, 2021 and decreased $33.1 million, or 2.9% from December 31, 2021.
  • Net loans exclusive of PPP loans increased $145.9 million, or 20.4%, to $862.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $716.8 million at September 30, 2021 and increased $95.7 million, or 12.5%, from December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased $26.4 million, or 2.7%, to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2022 from $990.1 million at September 30, 2021 and decreased $28.5 million, or 2.7% from December 31, 2021.
  • Book value per share increased $2.59, or 7.0%, to $39.73 at September 30, 2022, up from $37.14 at September 30, 2021 and $2.10 from $37.63 at December 31, 2021.
  • Total equity increased $6.2 million to $85.4 million from September 30, 2021.
  • Net income increased $1.0 million, or 35.8%, to $3.9 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and basic EPS increased $0.48, or 35.3%, to $1.84 from $1.36 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.8 million to $10.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased $1.4 million to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-reports-record-results-for-the-third-quarter-2022-301649760.html

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
09/16Cnb community bancorp, inc. announces new president and chief executive officer
PR
09/16CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank Name Joseph R. Williams as Preside..
CI
09/16CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank Name Joseph R. Williams as Chief E..
CI
09/15CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 14, 20..
CI
06/10CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/18Cnb community bancorp, inc. announces return of craig s. connor as president and ceo
PR
05/18CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/18CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Craig S. Connor as President
CI
04/15Cnb community bancorp, inc. reports first quarter 2022 results
PR
03/18CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 15, 2022
CI
More news