CNB Financial : RYAN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/PRIVATE BANKING EXPERIENCE

Clearfield, PA - Steve Shilling, Executive Vice President/Managing Director of Private Client Services, recently announced the promotion of Eileen Ryan to Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking Experience. In her new role, Ms. Ryan partners with Private Bankers and the Private Banking Operations team to structure solutions to establish custom credit and loan underwriting expertise. She also manages the Private Banking Operations team to ensure sound portfolio quality while developing and implementing processes to manage pipeline efficiencies; building functional strategies and specific objectives to support infrastructure.
"Eileen is collaborative and forward-thinking in her approach to Private Banking," said Mr. Shilling. "Her leadership has helped take our Private Banking division to the next level, and her accomplishments thus far have been impressive. This is a well-deserved promotion for Eileen, and we are looking forward to her future success."
Ms. Ryan began her career in banking 29 years ago as a college intern serving as a Commercial Teller. Upon graduating from Shippensburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Economics, Ms. Ryan continued her banking journey. She joined CNB in 2008 and has since held positions as Loan Officer, Mortgage Underwriter, Mortgage Trainer, AVP/Mortgage Specialist, VP/Mortgage Division, and most recently VP/Private Banking Experience.
Ms. Ryan is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Banker's Association Advanced School of Banking and the CNB Leadership Institute. She has served as the Chairperson of the Board for Bankers Settlement Services of Southwest Pennsylvania, was President of the Clearfield County Chapter of the American Cancer Society where she has been the Accounting Chair for the past 25 years and was Vice President of the Parish Council for her church. Ms. Ryan has chaired the CNB Charity Golf Tournament for the past 10 years.
