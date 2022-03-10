Log in
    CCNE   US1261281075

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CCNE)
CNB Financial : RYAN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/PRIVATE BANKING EXPERIENCE

03/10/2022 | 12:24pm EST
Clearfield, PA - Steve Shilling, Executive Vice President/Managing Director of Private Client Services, recently announced the promotion of Eileen Ryan to Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking Experience. In her new role, Ms. Ryan partners with Private Bankers and the Private Banking Operations team to structure solutions to establish custom credit and loan underwriting expertise. She also manages the Private Banking Operations team to ensure sound portfolio quality while developing and implementing processes to manage pipeline efficiencies; building functional strategies and specific objectives to support infrastructure.

"Eileen is collaborative and forward-thinking in her approach to Private Banking," said Mr. Shilling. "Her leadership has helped take our Private Banking division to the next level, and her accomplishments thus far have been impressive. This is a well-deserved promotion for Eileen, and we are looking forward to her future success."

Ms. Ryan began her career in banking 29 years ago as a college intern serving as a Commercial Teller. Upon graduating from Shippensburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Economics, Ms. Ryan continued her banking journey. She joined CNB in 2008 and has since held positions as Loan Officer, Mortgage Underwriter, Mortgage Trainer, AVP/Mortgage Specialist, VP/Mortgage Division, and most recently VP/Private Banking Experience.

Ms. Ryan is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Banker's Association Advanced School of Banking and the CNB Leadership Institute. She has served as the Chairperson of the Board for Bankers Settlement Services of Southwest Pennsylvania, was President of the Clearfield County Chapter of the American Cancer Society where she has been the Accounting Chair for the past 25 years and was Vice President of the Parish Council for her church. Ms. Ryan has chaired the CNB Charity Golf Tournament for the past 10 years.

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses in our communities by providing the highest quality service. More about CNB Bank can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.

CNB Financial Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:23:04 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 173 M - -
Net income 2022 54,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,17x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 681
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CNB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,25 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph B. Bower Secretary & Director
Tito L. Lima CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Peter F. Smith Chairman
Deborah Dick Pontzer Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Powell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.38%442
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.98%394 023
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.75%330 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%244 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.46%187 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%179 407