74,700,000 Ordinary Shares of Cnergenz Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 730 days starting from 13-MAY-2022 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

A moratorium will be imposed on the sale, transfer or assignment of those Shares held by Promoters as follows: (a) the moratorium applies to the entire shareholdings of Promoters for a period of 6 months from the date of admission to the Official List of the ACE Market (?First 6 Months Moratorium?), (b) Upon the expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, Company must ensure that Promoters? aggregate shareholdings amounting to at least 45.0% of the total number of issued ordinary shares remain under moratorium for a further period of 6 months (?Second 6-Month Moratorium?); and upon the expiry of the Second 6-Month Moratorium, Promoters may sell, transfer or assign up to a maximum of 1/3 per annum (on a straight line basis) of those Shares held under moratorium.