Cnergyico PK : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Re: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31st, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 11:30 am at the corporate office of the Company, 10th Floor, The Harbour Front, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Marine Drive, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31st, 2022.

The financial results of the Company are as follows:

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

Mar Mar Mar Mar 2022 2021 2022 2021

-------(Rupees in '000) -------

---- ---(Rupees in '000) -------

The Harbour Front, 9'h Floor, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Marine Drive, Clifton, Karachi - 75600, Pakistan

Revenue from contract with customers 138,716,701 150,145,868 48,327,609 49,984,275 Sales tax, discounts & other duties (16,872,330) (48,818,014) (4,438,801) (14,310,692) Net revenue from contract with customers 121,844,371 101,327,854 43,888,808 35,673,583 Cost of sales ( 116,835,020) (95,852,521) (40,508,n2) (33,468,058) Gross profit 5,009,351 5,475,333 3,380,036 2,205,525 Administrative expenses (795,400) (746,983) (263,994) (262,456) Selling and distribution expenses (429,110) (397,502) (139,736) (112,438) Other expenses (1,050,368) (1,100,109) (351,774) (371,561) Other income 744,429 810,502 252,936 297,616 (1,530,449) (1,434,092) (502,568) (448,839) Operating profit 3,478,902 4,041,241 2,877,468 1,756,686 Finance costs (2,240,094) ( 1,861, 714) (805,590) (539,015) Profit before taxation 1,238,808 2,179,527 2,071,878 1,217,671 Taxation- deferred taxation (676,161) {225,387) Profit after taxation 562,647 2,179,527 1,846,491 1,217,671 Earnings per share- Rupees -Basic 0.11 0.41 0.35 0.23 -Diluted 0.10 0.41 0.34 0 .23

Consolidated Profit or Loss Statement

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

Mar Mar Mar Mar 2022 2021 2022 2021 ------ - (Rupees in '000) -------

-------(Rupees in '000) --- ----

Revenue from contract with customers 138,716,701 150,145,868 48,327,609 49,984,275 Sales tax, discount & other duties {16,872,330) (48,818,014) {4,438,801) (14,310,692) Net revenue from contract with customers 121,844,371 101,327,854 43,888,808 35,673,583 Cost of sales {117,470,544) (96,518,180) (40,728,294) (33,694,939) Gross profit 4,373,827 4,809,674 3,160,514 1,978,644 Administrative expenses (795,400) (746,983) (263,994) (262,456) Selling and distribution expenses (429,110) (397,502) (139,736) (112,438) Other expenses (1,050,368) (1,100,109) (351,n4) (371,561) Other income 744,154 810,252 252,845 297,533 (1,530,724) (1,434, 342) (502,659) (448,922} Operating profit 2,843,103 3,375,332 2,657,855 1,529, 722 Finance costs (2,240,094) ( 1,861, 714) {805,590) (539,015) Profit before taxation 603,009 1,513,618 1,852,265 990,707 Taxation Current (8,318) (1,781) Prior 12,119 12,119 Deferred (527,597) 148,564 (175,8661 49,521 (535,915) 160,683 (177,647) 61,640 Profit after taxation 67,094 1,674,301 1,674,618 1,052,347 Earnings per share- (Rupees) -Basic 0.01 0.31 0.31 0.20 -Diluted 0.01 0.31 0.30 0.20

