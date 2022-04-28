Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Cnergyico PK Limited
  News
  Summary
    CNERGY   PK0078401012

CNERGYICO PK LIMITED

(CNERGY)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
6.790 PKR   +8.99%
04:16aCNERGYICO PK : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
PU
04/12Cnergyico PK Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/24Cnergyico PK Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Cnergyico PK : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
By PUCARS and Hand

28th April 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Attention: The General Manager

Dear Sirs,

Re: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31st, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 11:30 am at the corporate office of the Company, 10th Floor, The Harbour Front, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Marine Drive, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31st, 2022.

The financial results of the Company are as follows:

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

Mar

Mar

Mar

Mar

2022

2021

2022

2021

-------(Rupees in '000) -------

---- ---(Rupees in '000) -------

The Harbour Front, 9'h Floor, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Marine Drive, Clifton, Karachi - 75600, Pakistan

UAN: (92 21) 111222 081 Fax (92 21) 111888 081

Revenue from contract with customers

138,716,701

150,145,868

48,327,609

49,984,275

Sales tax, discounts & other duties

(16,872,330)

(48,818,014)

(4,438,801)

(14,310,692)

Net revenue from contract with customers

121,844,371

101,327,854

43,888,808

35,673,583

Cost of sales

( 116,835,020)

(95,852,521)

(40,508,n2)

(33,468,058)

Gross profit

5,009,351

5,475,333

3,380,036

2,205,525

Administrative expenses

(795,400)

(746,983)

(263,994)

(262,456)

Selling and distribution expenses

(429,110)

(397,502)

(139,736)

(112,438)

Other expenses

(1,050,368)

(1,100,109)

(351,774)

(371,561)

Other income

744,429

810,502

252,936

297,616

(1,530,449)

(1,434,092)

(502,568)

(448,839)

Operating profit

3,478,902

4,041,241

2,877,468

1,756,686

Finance costs

(2,240,094)

( 1,861, 714)

(805,590)

(539,015)

Profit before taxation

1,238,808

2,179,527

2,071,878

1,217,671

Taxation- deferred taxation

(676,161)

{225,387)

Profit after taxation

562,647

2,179,527

1,846,491

1,217,671

Earnings per share- Rupees

-Basic

0.11

0.41

0.35

0.23

-Diluted

0.10

0.41

0.34

0 .23

Page 1 of 2

Cnergyico Pk Limited

wvvw cnerqy1co corn

Consolidated Profit or Loss Statement

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

Mar

Mar

Mar

Mar

2022

2021

2022

2021

------ - (Rupees in '000) -------

-------(Rupees in '000) --- ----

Revenue from contract with customers

138,716,701

150,145,868

48,327,609

49,984,275

Sales tax, discount & other duties

{16,872,330)

(48,818,014)

{4,438,801)

(14,310,692)

Net revenue from contract with customers

121,844,371

101,327,854

43,888,808

35,673,583

Cost of sales

{117,470,544)

(96,518,180)

(40,728,294)

(33,694,939)

Gross profit

4,373,827

4,809,674

3,160,514

1,978,644

Administrative expenses

(795,400)

(746,983)

(263,994)

(262,456)

Selling and distribution expenses

(429,110)

(397,502)

(139,736)

(112,438)

Other expenses

(1,050,368)

(1,100,109)

(351,n4)

(371,561)

Other income

744,154

810,252

252,845

297,533

(1,530,724)

(1,434, 342)

(502,659)

(448,922}

Operating profit

2,843,103

3,375,332

2,657,855

1,529, 722

Finance costs

(2,240,094)

( 1,861, 714)

{805,590)

(539,015)

Profit before taxation

603,009

1,513,618

1,852,265

990,707

Taxation

Current

(8,318)

(1,781)

Prior

12,119

12,119

Deferred

(527,597)

148,564

(175,8661

49,521

(535,915)

160,683

(177,647)

61,640

Profit after taxation

67,094

1,674,301

1,674,618

1,052,347

Earnings per share- (Rupees)

-Basic

0.01

0.31

0.31

0.20

-Diluted

0.01

0.31

0.30

0.20

We will be sending you required numbe r of copies of printed accounts for distribution amongst the members of e exchange .

Copy: (1) The Secu rities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Cinergyco PK Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
