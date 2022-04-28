Cnergyico PK : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
By PUCARS and Hand
28th April 2022
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Attention: The General Manager
Dear Sirs,
Re: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31st, 2022
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 11:30 am at the corporate office of the Company, 10th Floor, The Harbour Front, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Marine Drive, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31st, 2022.
The financial results of the Company are as follows :
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
Mar
Mar
Mar
Mar
2022
2021
2022
2021
-------(Rupees in '000) -------
--- - ---(Rupees in '000) -------
Revenue from contract with customers
138,716,701
150,145,868
48,327,609
49,984,275
Sales tax, discounts & other duties
(16,872,330)
(48,818,014)
(4,438,801)
(14,310,692)
Net revenue from contract with customers
121,844,371
101,327,854
43,888,808
35,673,583
Cost of sales
( 116,835,020)
(95,852,521)
(40,508,n2)
(33,468,058)
Gross profit
5,009,351
5,475,333
3,380,036
2,205,525
Administrative expenses
(795,400)
(746,983)
(263,994)
(262,456)
Selling and distribution expenses
(429,110)
(397,502)
(139,736)
(112,438)
Other expenses
(1,050,368)
(1,100,109)
(351,774)
(371,561)
Other income
744,429
810,502
252,936
297,616
(1,530,449)
( 1,434,092)
(502,568)
(448,839)
Operating profit
3,478,902
4,041,241
2,877,468
1,756,686
Finance costs
(2,240,094)
( 1,861, 714)
(805,590)
(539,015)
Profit before taxation
1,238,808
2,179,527
2,071,878
1,217,671
Taxation- deferred taxation
(676,161)
{225,387)
Profit after taxation
562 ,647
2,179,527
1,846,491
1,217,671
Earnings per share- Rupees
-Basic
0.11
0.41
0.35
0.23
-Diluted
0.10
0.41
0.34
0 . 23
Cnergyico Pk Limited
wvvw cnerqy1co corn
Consolidated Profit or Loss Statement
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
Mar
Mar
Mar
Mar
2022
2021
2022
2021
------ - (Rupees in '000) - ------
-------(Rupees in '000) --- - - - -
Revenue from contract with customers
138,716,701
150,145,868
48,327,609
49,984,275
Sales tax, discount & other duties
{16,872,330)
(48,818,014)
{4,438,801)
(14,310,692)
Net revenue from contract with customers
121,844,371
101,327,854
43,888,808
35,673,583
Cost of sales
{117,470,544)
(96,518,180)
(40,728,294)
(33,694,939)
Gross profit
4,373,827
4,809 ,6 74
3,160,514
1,978,644
Administrative expenses
(795,400)
(746,9 83)
(263,994)
(262,456)
Selling and distribution expenses
(429,110)
(397,502)
(139,736)
(112,438)
Other expenses
(1,050,368)
(1,100,109)
(351,n4)
(371,561)
Other income
744,154
810,252
252,845
297,533
(1,530,724)
( 1,434 , 342)
(502,659)
(448,922}
Operating profit
2,843,103
3,375,332
2,657,855
1,529, 722
Finance costs
(2,240,094)
( 1,861, 714)
{805,590)
(539 ,015)
Profit before taxation
603,009
1,513,618
1,852,265
990,707
Taxation
Current
(8,318)
(1,781)
Prior
12,119
12,119
Deferred
(527,597)
148,564
(175,8661
49,521
(535,915)
160,683
(177,647)
61,640
Profit after taxation
67,094
1,674,301
1,674,618
1,052,347
Earnings per share- (Rupees)
-Basic
0.01
0.31
0.31
0.20
-D ilu ted
0 . 01
0.31
0.30
0.20
We will be sending you required numbe r of copies of printed accounts for distribution amongst the members of e exchange .
Copy : (1) The Secu r ities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad.
Sales 2021
142 B
766 M
766 M
Net income 2021
2 943 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
Net Debt 2021
39 247 M
211 M
211 M
P/E ratio 2021
21,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
36 190 M
195 M
195 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,44x
EV / Sales 2021
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
14,8%
