Cinergyco PK Limited is a Pakistan-based petroleum company. The Company is engaged in the businesses of oil refining, petroleum marketing, and petroleum logistics. The Company operates through two segments: Oil Refinery Business and Petroleum Marketing Business. The Company has two refineries with an aggregate rated capacity of 156,000 barrels a day (bpd). Oil Refining Business is engaged in crude oil refining and selling of refined petroleum products to oil marketing companies. Petroleum Marketing Business is engaged in trading of petroleum products, procuring products from oil refining business as well as from other sources.