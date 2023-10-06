Cnergyico Pk Limited
Annual Report | 2022-23
LEADING
THE CHARGE
PAKISTAN'S ONLY SINGLE POINT
MOORING FACILITY
FUELING BIODIVERSITY
Cnergyico's SPM creates a Coral Reef
The SPM and its sub-sea structures which includes a 12 km pipeline laid on the ocean ﬂoor connecting the SPM and Reﬁnery's storage tanks has given rise to a naturally produced Coral Reef that has beneﬁtted marine biodiversity by providing feeding grounds and an ecosystem for wildlife.
t
Annual Report 2022/2301
TABLE OF CONTENTS
At a Glance
04
CEO's Message
08
Vision and Mission
10
Corporate Standards
13
Code of Ethics
14
Environment, Health, Safety, & Security (EHSS) Policy
16
Board of Directors
18
Corporate & Advisory Secretariat
22
Energising Pakistan: Cnergyico's Strategic Blueprint
24
Elevating Energy Security: The Cycle of Energising Pakistan
25
Cutting Emissions Sustainably
26
Empowering Local Communities
29
Cultivating Excellence
32
OGRA Chairman Visits Cnergyico Reﬁnery
33
Company Information
34
Financial Highlights
36
Chairperson's Review
38
Directors' Report
40
Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies
54
(Code of Corporate Governance)
Independent Auditor's Review Report
57
UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditors' Report
58
Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position
61
Unconsolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
63
Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
64
Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
65
Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows
66
Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements
67
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditors' Report
100
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
104
Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
105
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
106
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
107
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
108
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
109
Category Details of Shareholding
143
Pattern of Shareholding
147
Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting
153
Form of Proxy (English)
157
Form of Proxy (Urdu)
160
02 Cnergyico Pk Limited
The Nation's only Single Point Mooring (SPM) owned and operated by Cnergyico Pk Limited
Annual Report 2022/2303
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cinergyco PK Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 07:21:19 UTC.