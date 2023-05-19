Advanced search
CNFinance to Report First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 26, 2023

05/19/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Friday, May 26, 2023.

CNFinance's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 26, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Friday, May 26, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

+86-4001-201203

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Passcode:

CNFinance

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on June 2, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

7691736

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance, through its operating subsidiaries in China, conducts business by connecting demands and supplies through collaborating with sales partners and trust companies under the trust lending model, and local channel partners and commercial banks under the commercial bank partnership model. Sales partners and local channel partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to licensed financial institutions with sufficient funding sources including trust companies and commercial banks who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and other major cities in China. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

For more information, please contact:
CNFinance E-mail: ir@cashchina.cn 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnfinance-to-report-first-quarter-of-2023-financial-results-on-friday-may-26-2023-301829439.html

SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
