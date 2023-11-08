Electric drive version of Farmall 75C to make European debut at Agritechnica 2023 / Battery can be fast-charged from 10-80% capacity in under one hour / Tractor includes autonomous operating features / Launched in 100th year since introduction of the first Farmall in 1923 /

One hundred years ago, Case IH changed agriculture forever by introducing the first row-crop tractor, the Farmall, and replacing horse traction with engine power. Today, Case IH is proud to introduce the next evolution: the industry's first fully electric tractor with additional autonomous functionalities - the Farmall Electric. The electric vehicle solidifies Case IH's commitment to the future of sustainable farming with the advancement of versatile applications and alternative fuel solutions.

"Farmall is a name ingrained into agriculture, and throughout the past century it has retained its significance in world farming," says Mirco Romagnoli, Vice President Case IH, Europe. "The first Farmall was an innovative tractor when it was released in 1923, and one hundred years later the Farmall Electric holds true to that principle."

The Farmall Electric has instant torque that can be felt from the operator's seat, with easy-to-use controls that allow operators to tap into more power easier than mechanical tractor setups. With diesel-like performance and power, the Farmall Electric's battery can be charged from 10-80% in less than an hour with DC fast charging. Designed for agriculture's toughest jobs, this tractor's power is also suited for municipal operations, airports, light forestry and more.

The electrification of the Farmall coupled with the reduction in wear and tear on parts, and maintenance costs, can provide users with a reduction in operating cost greater than 50% when compared to diesel tractors. Offboard digital features and additional automation capabilities like Safety Mode let farmers operate the vehicle with far more efficiency.

"This tractor not only exceeds expectations when it comes to performance, but the design offers a glimpse into the future of Case IH and the next iteration of our iconic brand." says Christian Huber, Vice President Global Tractor Product Management Case IH and General Manager CNH Industrial Austria. "For farmers, those who work within enclosed spaces, or operations in jurisdictions with strict noise regulations, the main advantage will be the 90% noise reduction against previous models. These advantages, plus the 360-degree sensing cameras that enhance safety and visibility from inside of the cab, make the Farmall Electric a blend of increased productivity and efficiency."

"Case IH is focused on innovation to meet the challenges faced by agriculture and other land-based industries, as illustrated by a number of developments we have revealed in recent years," emphasises Mr Romagnoli. "The Farmall Electric represents another step in our development of technologies designed to bring the future of farm equipment into farmers' hands today, and shows our commitment to develop technology suiting all sizes and types of enterprises."

The Farmall Electric will make its European debut at Agritechnica 2023 in Hannover, Germany.