CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Form 6-K

CNH Industrial to announce 2021 Third Quarter financial results on November 4, 2021 and, in view of the announced spin-off (early 2022), an Iveco Group Investor Day on November 18, 2021

London, October 18, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 will be released on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the 2021 Third Quarter results conference call will begin at 2:30 p.m. CET/ 1:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: https://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q3_2021 .

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website ( www.cnhindustrial.com ) for two weeks following the conference call.

Furthermore, CNH Industrial invites you to save the date, November 18, for an Iveco Group Presentation and Q&A. The event will be followed by a non-deal road show starting November 19.

A live streaming of the Iveco Group Investor Day will begin at 2:30 p.m. CET / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Details for accessing the live streaming presentation will be available few days before the event.