    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 03:55:11 pm EDT
13.74 USD   -7.04%
03:18pCNH Industrial Down Nearly 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/17CNH Industrial Unit Prices $500 Million Note Offering
MT
05/17CNH Industrial Subsidiary Prices $500 Million Debt Offering
MT
CNH Industrial Down Nearly 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) is currently at $13.48, down $1.30 or 8.8%


--Would be lowest close since July 19, 2021, when it closed at $13.28

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 12.33%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 5% month-to-date

--Down 20.18% year-to-date

--Down 61.46% from its all-time closing high of $34.98 on Oct. 13, 1997

--Down 7.40% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $14.56

--Down 20.99% from its 52-week closing high of $17.06 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.5% from its 52-week closing low of $13.28 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $13.32; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $13.26

--Down 9.84% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.87%


All data as of 2:58:20 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1517ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 033 M - -
Net income 2022 1 753 M - -
Net cash 2022 50,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 20 023 M 20 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 56,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,78 $
Average target price 18,48 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.80%20 023
PACCAR, INC.-8.03%28 308
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-12.17%24 710
KOMATSU LTD.16.58%23 308
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-19.72%21 402
KUBOTA CORPORATION-11.16%21 374