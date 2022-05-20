CNH Industrial Down Nearly 9%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) is currently at $13.48, down $1.30 or 8.8%

--Would be lowest close since July 19, 2021, when it closed at $13.28

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 12.33%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 5% month-to-date

--Down 20.18% year-to-date

--Down 61.46% from its all-time closing high of $34.98 on Oct. 13, 1997

--Down 7.40% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $14.56

--Down 20.99% from its 52-week closing high of $17.06 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.5% from its 52-week closing low of $13.28 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $13.32; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $13.26

--Down 9.84% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.87%

All data as of 2:58:20 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1517ET