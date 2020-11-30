Log in
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial, Microsoft, Accenture Sign Pact to Develop Digital Services

11/30/2020 | 06:41am EST
By Giulia Petroni

CNH Industrial NV said Monday that it has signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. and Accenture PLC to develop a system of digital services for its operations.

The companies will create a global network of digital hubs in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and India, to design, build and test a set of data-driven services using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the capital-goods company said.

"The creation of digital hubs is a key pillar of our strategy that will move CNH Industrial from being a manufacturer of physical products to being able to deliver new digitally born and connected products and services," said Andreas Weishaar, CNH Industrial's chief strategy, talent, ICT and digital officer.

The financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 0640ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC 0.32% 250.12 Delayed Quote.18.78%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -1.87% 11.02 Delayed Quote.0.18%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 6.3884 Delayed Quote.41.48%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.64% 215.23 Delayed Quote.36.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 186 M - -
Net income 2020 -291 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -78,1x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 14 892 M 14 892 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,71 $
Last Close Price 11,02 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.0.18%14 892
PACCAR, INC.10.92%30 397
KUBOTA CORPORATION23.46%24 547
KOMATSU LTD.-2.23%23 649
KNORR-BREMSE AG18.66%20 753
EPIROC AB26.41%20 191