CNH Industrial, Microsoft, Accenture Sign Pact to Develop Digital Services

CNH Industrial NV said Monday that it has signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. and Accenture PLC to develop a system of digital services for its operations.

The companies will create a global network of digital hubs in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and India, to design, build and test a set of data-driven services using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the capital-goods company said.

"The creation of digital hubs is a key pillar of our strategy that will move CNH Industrial from being a manufacturer of physical products to being able to deliver new digitally born and connected products and services," said Andreas Weishaar, CNH Industrial's chief strategy, talent, ICT and digital officer.

The financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

