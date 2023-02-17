Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57:56 2023-02-17 pm EST
16.72 USD   +2.48%
Cnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
02/16Europeans up, well Tenaris on Mib after accounts
AN
02/15Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on $50 million tranche of $300 Million Buyback Program
GL
CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares706.628,00 Number of voting rights1.147.979,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.366,00 Number of voting rights49.582,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares52.032.777,00 Number of voting rights62.218.602,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,95 % Indirectly potential0,04 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,60 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,53 % Indirectly potential0,07 %

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Cnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
