CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution CNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 56532474
Place of residence London
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.366,00
Number of voting rights49.582,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares52.718.707,00
Number of voting rights62.554.809,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares685.149,00
Number of voting rights1.107.601,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,03 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,04 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,62 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,55 %
Indirectly potential0,07 %
Date last update: 21 February 2023
Disclaimer
CNH Industrial NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
22 092 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 902 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
18,0 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,9x
Yield 2022
1,76%
Capitalization
22 469 M
22 469 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
37 000
Free-Float
55,9%
