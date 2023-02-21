Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
03:47:32 2023-02-21 pm EST
16.35 USD   -2.30%
CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
10:42aCNH Industrial to Distribute Tobroco-Giant Wheel Loaders in North America
MT
10:02aCNH Industrial, Tobroco-Giant Sign Wheel Loaders Distribution Contract
MT
CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

02/21/2023 | 03:23pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.366,00 Number of voting rights49.582,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares52.718.707,00 Number of voting rights62.554.809,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares685.149,00 Number of voting rights1.107.601,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,03 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,04 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,62 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,55 % Indirectly potential0,07 %

Date last update: 21 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 092 M - -
Net income 2022 1 902 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 22 469 M 22 469 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,73 $
Average target price 19,57 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.4.17%22 469
PACCAR, INC.14.72%39 484
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.10%27 520
KOMATSU LTD.14.99%23 320
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.77%22 776
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.80%18 499