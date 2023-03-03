Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
03:53:33 2023-03-03 pm EST
17.01 USD   +1.77%
03:30pCnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
01:30pCnh Industrial N : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 8-K
PU
01:26pCnh Industrial N.v. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares586.413,00 Number of voting rights913.607,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.517,00 Number of voting rights50.733,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares52.868.960,00 Number of voting rights62.835.678,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,03 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,62 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,57 % Indirectly potential0,05 %

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 959 M - -
Net income 2023 2 296 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 22 425 M 22 425 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 55,9%
