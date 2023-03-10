Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:08 2023-03-10 pm EST
15.40 USD   -4.73%
12:04pEuropeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/09Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on $50 million tranche of $300 Million Buyback Program  
GL
03/09Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on $50 million tranche of $300 Million Buyback Program  
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction09 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares545.633,00 Number of voting rights788.031,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares51.845.608,00 Number of voting rights60.239.463,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.517,00 Number of voting rights55.802,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,98 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,94 % Indirectly potential0,03 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,47 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,42 % Indirectly potential0,05 %

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
12:04pEuropeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/09Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on $50 million tranche of $300 Million Buyback Program  
GL
03/09Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on $50 million tranche of $300 Million Buyback Program  
GL
03/08CNH Industrial Renews Collective Labor Agreement With Trade Unions in Italy
MT
03/08Our women builders on the CASE
GL
03/08Stellantis-led Automotive Group Signs Deal for Wage Rise in Italy
MT
03/08Cnh Industrial N : The renewal of the employment contract for CNH Industrial employees in ..
PU
03/08Italy's auto groups seal deal with unions over pay rise
RE
03/07Cnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
03/03Cnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 807 M - -
Net income 2023 2 297 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,55x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 21 687 M 21 687 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 40 070
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,16 $
Average target price 19,51 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.0.62%21 687
PACCAR, INC.15.13%38 828
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG12.25%28 282
KOMATSU LTD.20.62%24 058
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.71%20 959
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.48%19 698