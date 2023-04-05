|
CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares682.888,00
|
Number of voting rights976.778,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares53.737.660,00
|
Number of voting rights63.454.078,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.388.479,00
|
Number of voting rights1.436.764,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,17 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,05 %
|
Indirectly potential0,12 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,74 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,60 %
|
Indirectly potential0,14 %
Date last update: 05 April 2023
Disclaimer
CNH Industrial NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
