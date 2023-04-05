Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
03:39:07 2023-04-05 pm EDT
13.75 USD   -6.37%
Cnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
CNH Industrial Prices $600 Million Notes Offering
MT
Stock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares682.888,00 Number of voting rights976.778,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares53.737.660,00 Number of voting rights63.454.078,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.388.479,00 Number of voting rights1.436.764,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,17 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,05 % Indirectly potential0,12 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,74 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,60 % Indirectly potential0,14 %

Date last update: 05 April 2023

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 386 M - -
Net income 2023 2 296 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,68x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 19 678 M 19 678 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 40 070
Free-Float 55,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,68 $
Average target price 19,52 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-8.59%19 678
PACCAR, INC.10.70%36 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.89%27 381
KOMATSU LTD.16.31%24 001
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.30%22 974
EXOR N.V.12.01%19 293
