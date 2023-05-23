Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-23 pm EDT
13.98 USD   -0.07%
05:44pCnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
12:00pEuropean stock exchanges down; luxury losses weigh.
AN
05:58aMib down; Alfonsino bullish on PMIs after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCNH Industrial N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce56532474
Place of residenceLondon
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares600.125,00 Number of voting rights859.975,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares52.582.749,00 Number of voting rights62.762.195,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares498.448,00 Number of voting rights546.733,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,06 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,64 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,56 % Indirectly potential0,08 %

Date last update: 23 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
05:44pCnh Industrial N : BlackRock Inc. - CNH Industrial N.V. - London
PU
12:00pEuropean stock exchanges down; luxury losses weigh.
AN
05:58aMib down; Alfonsino bullish on PMIs after accounts
AN
02:22aFutures weak ahead of PMIs; eyes on Juve
AN
05/22Iveco has purchased more than 186,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/22Milan just above 27,300; luxury does well
AN
05/22CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY announce integration of precision spraying solution
GL
05/17The popular CASE European Roadshow returns in 2023, providing customers with hands-on e..
AQ
05/16Mib veers downward in finale; purchases on MPS
AN
05/16CNH Industrial supports education in Thailand
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 989 M - -
Net income 2023 2 404 M - -
Net cash 2023 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,90x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 18 709 M 18 709 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 40 070
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 13,99 $
Average target price 19,55 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.89%18 709
PACCAR, INC.8.75%37 278
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG1.12%26 016
KOMATSU LTD.21.56%23 864
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.72%22 643
EXOR N.V.17.83%20 017
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer