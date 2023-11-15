Development takes top prize in utility tractor category of rebranded Machine of the Year award / Recognises multiple innovative developments that new Farmall 75C Electric brings closer to the market /

Case IH is celebrating a win for the Farmall 75C Electric tractor in the Farm Machine 2024 awards, the rebranded scheme formerly known as Machine of the Year.

One of the most coveted awards in the agricultural engineering industry since its inception in 1997, the awards are judged by a panel drawn from professional farm machinery magazines from across Europe and awarded biennially during Agritechnica. It comprises more than a dozen categories, from XXL to specialised tractors and from soil tillage to logistics, and the Farmall 75C Electric tractor won the Utility Tractor category.

The new Case IH Farmall 75 C Electricis arguably one of the most exciting developments in the brand's history - and in the sector as a whole. Launched in the Farmall brand's centenary year, the release of the industry's first fully-electric full-size tractor underlines Case IH's commitment to sustainable power. The Farmall 75 C Electric features an instant-torque electric drivetrain, which reduces brake and tyre wear, boosts attainable speed and pulling power, cuts sound levels and lowers operating cost by up to 90%.

"What a fantastic way to celebrate a great first few days at Agritechnica 2023 - the Farmall 75C Electric, a highlight of the Case IH stand on its European debut at the show, is Farm Machine 2024 in the utility tractor category," says Mirco Romagnoli, Vice President, Case IH for Europe.

"This is a richly-deserved result for Case IH and our design and engineering team, and especially those involved in the development of this innovative power package. The Farm Machine award is one of the most important accolades in the industry, and I am immensely proud of the fact it has been awarded to this latest evolution of Farmall, a massive step forward in efficiency and environmental protection that is a fitting milestone in the 100th year of the Farmall brand and marks the next evolution of an icon."

"With an instant-torque electric drivetrain, which reduces brake and tyre wear, boosts attainable speed and pulling power, cuts sound levels and lowers operating costs by up to 90%, the Farmall 75C Electric illustrates exactly what Case IH commitment to the future of farming looks like - and it's market-ready today. Thanks again to the judges and our brilliant Case IH development team!"

"The Farmall name has symbolised modern agriculture since the first Farmall was introduced in 1923," adds Christian Huber, Vice President Global Tractor Product Management Case IH and General Manager CNH Industrial Austria. "The introduction of the Farmall 75C Electric marks an important milestone in this long history and demonstrates the technological development and innovation we have introduced to Farmall tractors since bringing the brand back to our range. In the 100th year of Farmall, it's particularly pleasing to receive this award and to mark the next stage in Farmall history."